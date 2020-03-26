John Lynch of Wildwood Crest has adapted his Lunch with Lynch reading program to video since the COVID-19 crisis hit Wednesday March 25, 2020. Lynch held his lunch video at Domino's Pizza in Wildwood. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The goal is to give a break to parents and students who are stuck at home because of online learning.
“I’m trying to support the parents out there who have been thrown into the throes of being teachers,” Lynch said. “What better to get into their homes than read some books, make a YouTube channel out of it and see where it goes.”
Lynch, works as director of sales and entertainment for the Wildwoods Convention Center. His nickname is "Mr. Wildwood."
He started the “Lunch with Lynch” Foundation in 2008, traveling to elementary schools in Cape May County during his lunch break to read books and teach students about the meaning of kindness.
Lynch, 59, has read to more than 11,000 children. He got the idea for the foundation in 2007 after he volunteered at Glenwood Avenue Elementary School in Wildwood for Read Across America, an annual reading program tied to Dr. Seuss’ birthday, March 2.
“In the Wildwoods area, the kids are used to seeing Mr. Lynch in the schools,” he said. “That’s what I’m trying to do (with the YouTube channel). You need humor. The kids need some sort of sense of normalcy.”
On Wednesday, Lynch videoed himself reading “Curious George and the Pizza” from Domino’s Pizza in Wildwood.
Lynch doesn’t just read books. He puts on a show. On Wednesday morning, he posted a video of himself reading “I’m a Frog” from the Wildwood Boardwalk with the Atlantic Ocean in the background.
After finishing the book, he asked everybody watching to hop up and down like a frog. Lynch did the same, complete with plenty of ribbits.
“I like to have some fun,” he said. “I’m high energy. I like to get them to rock 'n rolling in class. I don’t know how it’s being received (on video), but I’ve been getting messages from parents thanking me. That’s enough to keep doing it. If anything, I’m having fun doing it.”
As part of his foundation, Lynch runs a program called #Thumbsup4kindness. After reading a book to a class, he will ask the students to close their eyes and think about kindness and what it means to them.
He then asks the students what color they think represents kindness. Lynch plans to turn this exercise into a video activity with a worksheet.
“It just gives the parents something a little different,” he said.
Lynch began Wednesday with 363 subscribers to his YouTube page. He’s hoping to get 1,000 subscribers, which gives him the ability to make and edit more creative videos.
“There are two things I hope I’m doing,” Lynch said. “One is helping the kids, the parents and the teachers. The second is to encourage other people to do the same. If you're a grandparent, FaceTime with your grandchildren and read a book, tell a story.”
Know anyone who is going out of their way to help people during the COVID-19 crisis? Drop Mike McGarry a line and let him know. Email Mike at mmcgarry@pressofac.com
