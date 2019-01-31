BOSTON— A Cape May-based shellfish harvester and its staffing company must pay $675,000 to women who filed workplace sex discrimination charges against the two firms.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced on Wednesday that Atlantic Capes Fisheries and hiring company BJ's Services Co. entered a settlement after four women at ACF's Fall River, Massachusetts facility alleged they were subject to sexual harassment from 2013 to 2016. Settlement costs will be split between the two companies.
By settling the case, Atlantic Capes Fisheries and BJ's Services Co. admit no wrongdoing. ACF acquired the Massacusetts sea scallop packing plant in 2013 with a 175-person staff. The company says sexual harassment claims there predate their purchase of the facility.
The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts in September 2017, alleged that male workers at the Fall River facility solicited employees Margarita Fuentes, Esdeyra Rosales, Hilcia Guarcas and Mirna Pacaja for sex, touched their butts, and made crude comments about their bodies.
The women complained to their supervisors and BJ's Services Co. about the harassment, but were ignored, the suit contends. Two were fired after filing complaints with the federal government and were later reinstated.
"Until early 2016, (Atlantic Capes Fisheries) had no policy prohibiting sex discrimination, nor did it have any practice or protocol for reporting sex harassment to the company," the lawsuit reads.
The complaint also contends that the women only spoke Spanish and Atlantic Capes Fisheries did not employ human resources personnel who could speak or understand the language. According to consent decree, ACF must also update its sex discrimination policies and training in both English and Spanish.
Atlantic Capes Fisheries referred calls to a communications firm.
Bob Vanasse, head of Stove Boat Communications, said ACF implemented an "open door policy" and instituted a zero tolerance for workplace harassment. A bilingual on-site liaison was hired to assist workers.
"When ACF acquired the Fall River facility in 2013, it immediately put in place equal opportunity, anti-discrimination and anti-sexual harassment policies and practices," Vanasse said in a statement.
Sexual harassment training at the facility is scheduled for February. None of the employees accused of discrimination continue to work at the facility.
EEOC Senior Trial Attorney Sara Smolik said the case shows how the 'Me Too' movement encompasses low-wage and immigrant workers.
"Because they had the courage to step forward," Smolik said in a statement, "the EEOC was able to investigate and bring this lawsuit to improve the working conditions for everyone."
