CAPE MAY — Mayor Clarence Lear wants a final vote on a $15 million bond ordinance funding a new public safety building to move forward at the next City Council meeting on May 19.
But he does not see much chance of it passing.
Three of the five members of City Council support the move, but four "yes" votes are needed. The bond ordinance is needed to fund the construction of a new building for the city fire company and the police on the site of the current fire station at 712 Franklin St. According to Lear, the current building, dating from the 1970s, is in poor condition, with consistent problems with leaks, mold and other issues.
“The building itself is just obsolete,” he said.
The police department, which also responds to calls in West Cape May and Cape May Point, shares a building on Washington Street with City Hall and the municipal court. Originally built in 1917 as the Cape May High School, it stands across a parking lot from the fire station. Officers say it is cramped, too hot in the summer and too cold in the winter.
Lear said the proposal for a new public safety building has wide community support, although there are some critics of the plan. Two of the strongest voices in opposition are members of City Council. Members Zack Mullock and Stacy Sheehan have consistently opposed the building plan, going so far as to offer a dissenting presentation at the March 11 town hall meeting at the city’s Convention Center.
At a contentious workshop meeting Tuesday, held remotely because of the ongoing restrictions related to COVID-19, Mullock opposed continuing with the project.
“I think going forward with that at this time, including everything that’s going on, would be a mistake,” Mullock said at the meeting.
He pushed for his own proposal for a smaller building at the firehouse site
“As all of you know, I’ve advocated for starting the fire department immediately with a $5 million budget,” he said.
That could move forward even during what he described as the current economic disaster, but he opposed the $15 million project.
Council member Patricia Gray Hendricks, a Lear ally who has supported the public safety building, said the $5 million cost estimate for Mullock’s plan is little more than a guess. She also said the price had apparently increased.
“I noticed you gave us a million-dollar raise. Last year it was a $4 million project,” she said. Hendricks argued that it would be irresponsible for City Council to approve a bond without a definite number. “I don’t want to call it pie in the sky,” she said at one point in the meeting.
Mullock and Hendricks locked horns on several matters over the course of the meeting, which residents could watch live on Facebook but could not attend. He said the $15 million also falls short of the estimates for the proposed public safety building.
“So pie in the sky, I guess, is in the eye of the beholder,” he said.
Lear had asked that the matter be discussed at the workshop.
“People will need to know we’re going to bring that back at some point,” Lear said at the meeting.
Sheehan asked if the city had the money for a down payment on the proposed bond, which under state law would have to be 5% of the total.
City manager Jerome Inderwies said $525,000 was included in this year’s budget, and $250,000 was approved last year, providing the $750,000 needed. As Mullock pointed out, the approved $250,000 would be the required down payment on a $5 million bond.
Cape May has wrestled with the best option for a new public safety building for years. Last fall, an advisory committee formed in 2017 to recommend a site for the building presented its findings, with an eye toward response times and avoiding the expense of acquiring land.
If the bond gets shot down at the upcoming meeting, which seems likely, Lear suggested in an interview after the meeting that a group of residents could push the matter ahead with a ballot initiative.
“It is something that needs to be done,” Lear said.
As proposed, the new public safety building would cover the footprint of the existing fire station as well as a fire station museum on the corner of Washington and Franklin streets, running to the alley by the historic Franklin Street School.
The existing museum building could be relocated, with plans including a firefighting museum within the new building.
