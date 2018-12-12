CAPE MAY — A training session will be open to residents and community members interested in learning about how to administer the overdose antidote, Narcan.
The Cape May Police Department announced the Thursday night event on their Facebook page. The event will be held at 6 p.m. and the location will be given to those who sign up.
Narcan, also known by the opioid antidote’s generic name, naloxone, be administered through a nasal mist or an injection.
Police said anyone requesting the information on the family Narcan training will be kept anonymous and will be directed how to sign up.
Please contact the Cape May Police Department at 609-884-9528
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.