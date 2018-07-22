Cape May will host a forum Aug. 13 to discuss redevelopment in the city and highlight state laws the city can use to renovate vacant and underdeveloped properties.
The forum, which will be hosted at 7 p.m. in Cape May Convention Hall, comes seven months after city residents and the Planning Board rejected a proposal to designate a block near the Washington Street Mall as an area in need of redevelopment.
The forum will be presented by Jim Maley, a redevelopment attorney with Maley Givens Law Firm. Maley has more than 30 years of experience and will do a presentation and answer questions on how the use of redevelopment laws has helped communities improve their neighborhoods, according to a statement from the city. Maley also has served as mayor of Collingswood for more than 20 years.
“We are looking forward to this forum and learning about the opportunities that may be available for the City of Cape May,” Mayor Clarence “Chuck” Lear said in a statement. “With greater understanding of the state’s land use law and its translation to practice, we can be more informed and deliberate about how to move forward in ways that will benefit our residents and visitors for years to come.”
In January, residents turned out in droves to lambaste a report by board Engineer Craig Hurless that described the block between Lafayette and Washington streets, running from Ocean to Franklin streets, in dire terms and as in need of redevelopment, according to previous news reports.
The block includes Cape May’s only supermarket and one of the city’s largest parking lots, retail shops, historic buildings and churches. It also includes City Hall and the police station, both housed in the old Cape May High School, and the Fire Department.
Residents of the city were offended by the report, with some saying it “described a block in Camden, not Cape May,” according to previous news reports.
Designating the block as an area of redevelopment would have given the city broad options for renovating the area, including creating a redevelopment plan, issuing bonds, leasing or selling lands without public bidding and using tax-abatement programs.
After the planning board rejected the plan, Lear wrote an open letter to residents apologizing that the city did not better describe what “redevelopment” means in a modern context and said he understands why most people in the audience thought the city was pursuing a “slum clearance” or “big-city blight” on the block across from the mall, according to previous news reports.
“Today, ‘redevelopment’ in New Jersey means something quite different; redevelopment is a flexible planning tool that enables municipalities of all sizes to refresh and redesign areas whose layout or configuration has become tired, obsolete, or dysfunctional,” Lear said in the letter. “‘Redevelopment’ does not mean that an area will be leveled and rebuilt; it does mean that the area can be carefully and thoughtfully reconfigured to better serve Cape May’s residents and visitors.”
All members of the public are invited to attend the forum.
