Vincent Kane spoke with local veterans about the VA healthcare service in Cape May County at the American Legion, Post 184, in Wildwood, NJ. May 2017 (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

In 2020, the Department of Veteran’s Affairs will move Cape May County’s VA Outpatient Clinic from Cape May to Rio Grande, doubling the size of the clinic and moving it to a more central location in the county.

Veterans make up nine percent of the county, the agency said. That figure represents one of the highest in the state.

The agency says, in moving the clinic’s location, they aim to offer services closer to veterans, and “be a stronger resource for the veteran community in southern New Jersey.” The new clinic will be at the Cape May County Rio Mall, off Route 9.

“VISN 4 and the Wilmington VA Medical Center (VAMC) are committed to offering health care that puts the veteran first by providing coordinated and collaborative care that prioritizes quality and safety closest to where the veteran lives," said Vince Kane, director of the Wilmington VA Medical Center.

Kane met with South Jersey veterans in the spring of 2017 days after assuming the directorship. They peppered him with questions – some on the need for psychiatric care. 

The new clinic will offer the same services as the current location, plus expanded “telehealth capabilities,” – allowing patients access to more specialists – hearing aid maintenance, prescription drug benefits, physical therapy and optometry services.

“In the past few years, we’ve had great success in establishing hundreds of service provider agreements and two new outpatient clinics in Atlantic & Cumberland counties,” said Rep. Frank LoBiondo. “I applaud Cape May County officials for not only recognizing we must do more for our local veterans, but stepping up to partner with the VA to capitalize on this opportunity.”

