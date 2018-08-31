After a lengthy application process, the Cape May County Zoo received accreditation from the Zoological Association of America.
According to the ZAA website, the organization helps to promote responsible ownership, management, conservation, and propagation of animals in both privately funded and publicly funded facilities.
Last year, the zoo was accredited as a member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The county-run zoo is now one of only nine zoos in the country that has both accreditation.
"The zoo staff works hard to provide the best care for the animals and the park staff does an outstanding job in maintaining the park and zoo. We are extremely proud of achieving both accreditations” zoo director Dr. Hubert Paluch said in a statement.
As an accredited member, the Cape May County Zoo is allowed to work with other ZAA institutes for education and research, as well as animal conservation efforts.
