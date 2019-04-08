Republican Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald "Jerry" Thornton and Freeholder E. Marie Hayes have filed petitions for re-election to the Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders.
On the Democrat side, the party is putting up two lawyers — Stephen W. Barry, of Middle Township, and Elizabeth F. Casey, of Upper Township, as challengers.
Petitions had to be filed to the county Clerk's Office by 4 p.m. April 1 for the June 4 primary election.
Thornton is the longest-serving freeholder in the history of Cape May County. He was on the board from 1976 to 1987 and again from 1995 to the present.
Hayes was sworn in to fill an unexpired term on the freeholder board in 2013, was elected in November 2014 and re-elected in 2017.
Thornton and Hayes will run in November with the Republican 1st District Legislative team of Mike Testa for the state Senate and Antwan McClellan and Erik Simonsen for the Assembly.
Barry and Casey will run with the Democratic incumbents in the 1st Legislative District, state Sen. Bob Andrzejczak and Assemblymen Bruce Land and Matt Milam.
