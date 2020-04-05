Most years, unless there is an extraordinary tax hike or cuts to popular programs are proposed, municipal budgets go through a lengthy public process with little or no public input.
Each year, towns throughout New Jersey introduce a budget proposal with a vote by the municipal governing body. The budget is then advertised, and later, residents and taxpayers have their say at a public hearing. More often than not, no one from the public has anything to say.
This year, most local meetings are either on hold or have moved to online platforms as part of the sweeping measures taken to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. A state of emergency order by Gov. Phil Murphy applies to government meetings, presenting new challenges for towns.
Despite the fact that fully staffed and functional hospitals have never seemed more critical…
In Middle Township, a planned April 6 Township Committee meeting will take place entirely online, using the meeting platform Zoom, and will be viewable on Facebook. Residents can also attend the meeting by phone.
“We are committed to the continuity of government and the maintenance of quality municipal services during the COVID-19 state of emergency,” said Mayor Tim Donohue. “This technology will allow us to conduct important government business, pay our bills and keep projects moving forward, while providing the public with the remote ability to view the meeting and offer input.”
Middle Township was set to approve its 2020 budget at that meeting, a $22.2 million spending plan that does not increase the local tax rate. But according to Kim Krauss, the township administrator and clerk, moving the meeting online requires additional notice to residents, so the final vote will not take place until April 20.
Instructions for attending the meetings can be found at
middletownship.com.
To accommodate the change, the state deadline for introduction and approval of municipal budgets has been extended from March 28 until April 28, said Tammori Petty, communications director with the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 has increased by 3,649, bringing the total number o…
The state has also created guidelines for remote municipal meetings. By law, meetings of governing bodies must be open to the public, but in the current crisis, access via phone or internet is now an acceptable alternative.
Other years, municipalities were obligated to provide a copy of the introduced municipal budget at the clerk’s office.
“Where closure of or access restrictions to public buildings makes physical inspection and mail distribution of budgets impracticable, the local unit must post the introduced budget on its website no later than the date of notice publication. The budget advertisement must include the website address where the public can access the introduced budget,” reads a guidance statement to towns from the DCA.
The statewide lockdown has roiled Trenton’s budget process as well. On Wednesday morning, April 1, Murphy and the leadership in the state Assembly and Senate announced a delay in the state’s budget process, with the fiscal year extended until Sept. 30.
“This will allow the administration and the Legislature to focus fully on leading New Jersey out of this crisis, and to allow for a robust, comprehensive, and well-informed budget process later in the year,” reads a joint statement.
In Wildwood Crest, the three members of the Board of Commissioners met face-to-face March 25 to approve its 2020 budget, which includes a small increase in the tax rate. According to officials, the hike will cost the owner of a home assessed at $450,000 an additional $10 this year.
For Linda Cervini, who retired after a long career as an emergency room nurse and a Bridgeto…
According to Brian Cunniff, a spokesman for the borough, the meeting conformed with the state’s limits of a gathering of no more than 10 people in a room. In Ocean City, where there is a seven-member City Council and a mayor, that might have been a more difficult task, but the smaller governing body in the Crest was able to keep social distance in the meeting room, Cunniff said.
But with the borough financial officer and other professionals, that meant that some attending the meeting had to step out of the room to allow those addressing the next order of business to step in.
“There were times when certain people had to step out of the meeting,” he said.
The meeting was streamed live on Facebook and YouTube, Cunniff said, with links posted to the township website. Residents could also call in to listen and participate. Those interested could comment as part of the conference call, he said, and he read aloud comments made on other platforms.
Usually, about 10 or 12 people attend a meeting, he said.
“At one point, we had over 150 people watching the live stream,” Cunniff said. “In theory, the public was more engaged than usual.”
Middle Township officials say they want to see the public remain connected with the local government, and for residents to have their say on local issues while the crisis continues.
“I hope the public can join us on these new platforms for our next meeting,” said Committeeman James Norris. “Though I would love to see everyone in person, this will ensure we all stay safe and that the public still stays informed to all we do here in Middle Township.”
Empty places from Covid-19
Pacific Avenue, in Atlantic City was quite Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Empty places from Covid-19
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
Few cars could be found Tuesday in the parking lot of the Hamilton Commons shopping center, where all stores deemed nonessential are closed.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Shuttered in South Jersey
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Covid-19 closes South Jersey businesses
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic City Virus
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Cape May County Library
Cape May Boardwalk
Cape May County Library - Cape May
Cape May Boardwalk
