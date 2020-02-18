ATLANTIC CITY — When the Atlantic City Boat Show returns Feb. 26 to the Convention Center, the annual Captain's Table fundraiser will also be back to raise money to feed area families.
The annual Captain’s Table VIP Reception is provided each year by the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Southern Branch in cooperation with Let Us Eat Please, Inc. The event will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 27 featuring 25 area chefs serving their most popular dishes complimented by tastings from area distilleries, wineries and breweries.
The Egg Harbor Township High school jazz band and magician Chad Juros will add to the festivities. Candy dishes, dog bowls and photo/note holders by students from Galloway Township and Egg Harbor City public schools will be available for sale while supplies last.
Tickets are $125 per person and include free admission to the Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show all day on Feb. 27.
To purchase tickets or for more information, visit: www.cfbnj.org/captainstable2020.
