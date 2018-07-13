EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle accident at the Black Horse Pike and Spruce Avenue closed the pike in both directions for about an hour Friday.
The road reopened about 2:45 p.m.
The driver of one car was extricated by members of the Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company and transported to a hospital by Egg Harbor Township EMS and AtlantiCare paramedics. No information was available at the scene about the driver's identity or injuries.
One car was badly damaged in the accident, while a pickup truck showed some damage.
Police and firefighters set up detours while the victim was extricated and the road was cleared.
Police on the scene said officers were continuing to investigate the crash.
Motor vehicle accident causes police blockade on Black Horse Pike @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/JDFwMVxemj— marissa (@marissaluca98) July 13, 2018
Police on scene are still investigating the motor vehicle accident that occurred on the intersection of Spruce and the Black Horse Pike. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/V2Kp7vIk3b— marissa (@marissaluca98) July 13, 2018
Both vehicles have been towed off the street. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/GSQbFy9xXL— marissa (@marissaluca98) July 13, 2018
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
