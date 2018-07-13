EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle accident at the Black Horse Pike and Spruce Avenue closed the pike in both directions for about an hour Friday.

The road reopened about 2:45 p.m.

The driver of one car was extricated by members of the Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company and transported to a hospital by Egg Harbor Township EMS and AtlantiCare paramedics. No information was available at the scene about the driver's identity or injuries.

One car was badly damaged in the accident, while a pickup truck showed some damage.

Police and firefighters set up detours while the victim was extricated and the road was cleared.

Police on the scene said officers were continuing to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

