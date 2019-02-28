PLEASANTVILLE − A car went up in flames shortly after its driver pulled off on the side of Black Horse Pike going eastbound Thursday afternoon.
The driver, Norberto Nuñez, 20, said he just left an oil change in Northfield when the engine started smoking. He was with his wife and young daughter. When the smoke entered the cabin of the car, just before 4 p.m., he immediately pulled off the road, he said.
“As soon as I passed that light, all the smoke just started coming out,” Nuñez said. “So I turned it off, because it was coming in, then the whole car just shut off and started smoking a lot.”
He said the Pleasantville fire department responded quickly. By the time the fire was out, the front end of the 2014 Nissan Altima was completely burned out.
