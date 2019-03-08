A crash at the intersection of Tremont and West Jersey Avenues resulted in one car catching fire Thursday.
According to police, a 2014 Jeep Cherokee driven by 35-year-old Wen Lu, of Egg Harbor Township and a 2007 Nissan Altima, driven by Shahida Parveen, 52, of Egg Harbor Township collided in the westbound lane of West Jersey Avenue around 1 p.m.
The crash caused the Jeep Cherokee to drive off the roadway until stopping at the wood line. The Jeep Cherokee then caught fire.
The sole occupant and driver was able to exit the vehicle prior to it catching fire, police said.
The occupants of the Nissan Altima were transported to AtlantiCare Mainland Division by the Egg Harbor Township Ambulance Squad for evaluation.
The occupant of the Jeep Cherokee was transported to Shore Medical Center by the Egg Harbor Township Ambulance Squad for evaluation. The injuries were not life-threatening.
Police issued traffic summons to Parveen.
The crash investigation is ongoing and being conducted by Officer James Ludwig of the department's Traffic Safety Unit.
