EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A car caught fire at the northbound exit 36 Parkway offramp Monday afternoon.

Police and fire were dispatched at 12:42 p.m. to the Fire Road exit ramp. 

A family of six was headed home to Fairview, Bergen County from their vacation in Wildwood when the car began smoking and they pulled off the highway.

"I was driving, the car started making a noise so I pulled off at the next exit  and it just started going up in smoke-- the front," said the driver Rick Martinez, 40. "I got everybody out, we went to the side and then it went up in flames."

The flames were contained to the car's motor, according to Will Hancock, Assistant Fire Chief for the Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Company.

As the family stood on the side of the off ramp with their luggage and stuffed boardwalk prizes, Martinez was glad that everyone got out safe.

"All of that I can replace," he said, pointing to the white car with its charred engine and melted front tires. "Now we just have to find out how to get home."

The exit off ramp was closed until about 2:30 p.m. The car was towed out of the roadway and the ramp was sprayed down by firefighters.  

Cardiff and Bargaintown fire departments responded to the fire. 

