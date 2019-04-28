HAMILTON-- A car caught fire in the parking lot of a Hamilton Commons movie theater on Sunday afternoon.
Fire offials responded to a report of a car fire at 12:19 p.m. outside the Regal Cinemas in Mays Landing. No one inside the vehicle when the blaze began and there were no injuries, said Paul Gramm, Cologne Assistant Fire Chief.
After the flames were extinguished, damage to the interior and exterior were visible. The front bumper and hood had melted away, exposing charred electrical wiring underneath.
Gramm said the cause of the fire is under investigation by police. Hamilton police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
As movie goers left the theater around 1 p.m., they stopped to stare at what remained of the vehicle.
Rob Powers, of Galloway, noticed the blaze as he was leaving the building where he had been watching "Avengers: Endgame."
An hour later, he was assessing the damage to his black Nissan truck, which was parked directly beside the vehicle that caught fire. A front portion of his car and the tires were melted.
"I don't know if there's any wiring in there that's melted," he said. "I don't know if it can be repaired or it can be totaled."
