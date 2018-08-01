MULLICA TOWNSHIP — A two-car crash resulted in the death of a passenger in one of the cars involved, according to police.
At 4:40 p.m. Tuesday a Chrysler 200 driving on Darmstadt Avenue collided with a Buick Minivan that was headed west on Route 30, according to police. There were two passengers in the Chrysler 200 and one driver in the minivan, police said.
The driver of the Chrysler, Robert Strehle, 69, of Mays Landing, was transported to AtlantiCare City Division, police said. The passenger, Kathleen Strehle, 65, was transported to AtlantiCare Mainland Division, where she was pronounced deceased, police said.
The driver of the minivan, Cristina Grant, 36, of Mullica Township, was transported to AtlantiCare Mainland Division, police said.
The roadway was closed for approximately 90 minutes.
The Elwood Fire Department, along with the AtlantiCare EMS, responded to the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
