MULLICA TOWNSHIP — A two-car crash Tuesday resulted in the death of a passenger in one of the vehicles, police said.
At 4:40 p.m. a Chrysler 200 driving on Darmstadt Avenue collided with a Buick minivan that was headed west on Route 30, police said. There were two people in the Chrysler and just the driver in the minivan, police said.
The driver of the Chrysler, Robert Strehle, 69, of Mays Landing, was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, police said. Passenger Kathleen Strehle, 65, was transported to AtlantiCare's Mainland Campus, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
The driver of the minivan, Cristina Grant, 36, of Mullica Township, was transported to the Mainland Campus, police said.
The crash closed the road for approximately 90 minutes.
The Elwood Fire Department, along with the AtlantiCare EMS, responded to the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
A.C. man admits running drug production facility: An Atlantic City man charged with maintaining a drug production facility pleaded guilty Wednesday, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
As a part of the plea deal, Ahmaad Williams, 23, could face 10 years in state prison. Tyner said Williams admitted to processing, packaging, repacking and labeling heroin in an apartment in the 100 block of North Maryland Avenue in Atlantic City.
In December 2017, a search warrant was executed at the residence. Authorities found more the 1,000 bags of heroin, 3 grams of unpacked heroin, materials used for drug sales and $800 in cash. Yahsaun K. Williams, 20, was taken into custody at the scene. Ahmaad Williams, who also had previous criminal charges for drug manufacturing and distribution in Ocean County, later turned himself in to authorities.
The case was investigated by the prosecutor's office Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit, Atlantic City police and Hamilton Township police.
Williams is scheduled to be sentenced Aug 31.
Ocean County man arrested on charges of Hurricane Sandy fraud: An Ocean County man was arrested on charges of money laundering and theft after an 18-month investigation into his post-Hurricane Sandy home-contracting fraud scheme, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Robert William Brower Jr., 45, of Seaside Heights, was charged in two separate cases with one count of money laundering in the second degree, two counts of second-degree theft by failure to make required disposition and one count of second-degree theft by deception, the prosecutor said.
Brower acted as a home contractor seeking to capitalize off Sandy by defrauding a victim out of more than a million dollars, which he received when contracted to renovate the victim’s Toms River home, the prosecutor said.
In the second investigation, Brown allegedly applied for more than $200,000 in public disaster relief funds that he deposited in various bank accounts rather than rehabilitating the property, the prosecutor said.
Wildwood Boardwalk loses power Tuesday night: A blown transformer led to a power outage on the Wildwood Boardwalk, affecting more than 2,000 customers Tuesday night, according to the Atlantic City Electric.
The Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Wildwood Avenue and discovered a transformer on a utility pole had blown and power was lost, officials said.
Along with the 200 block of Wildwood Avenue and the surrounding area, Morey's Pier and the northern blocks of the Boardwalk lost power, Deputy Chief Ernie Troiano.
Troiano said the Fire Department alerted Atlantic City Electric, and the utility sent three vehicles to repair the transformer. No injuries or rescues were reported.
The repairs began around 10 p.m. and all customers had power restored by midnight, according to Atlantic City Electric.
— Compiled by Staff Writers Maxwell Reail and Lauren Carroll.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.