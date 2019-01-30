ATLANTIC CITY − A four-car collision eastbound on the Black Horse Pike Wednesday morning backed up traffic heading into the city, Atlantic City police confirmed.
The collision, in front of the Atlantic City High School just after 7:30 a.m., left one driver shaken up. They were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, spokesman Sgt. Kevin Fair said.
The Atlantic City Police Department, Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services responded, and scene was cleared at 8:45 a.m.
