ABSECON — A white Mazda travelling westbound left the White Horse Pike and came to rest in the marsh on the side of the road with its lights still on and part of the hood hanging off.
Absecon police and tow trucks were stationed at 9:30 a.m. on the side of the road slowing traffic, as cables were brought out to pull the car from the mud.
Officers on scene did not answer questions.
The vehicle's side was splattered with mud and the front, nosed into the grass, had visible damage.
This story is still developing. Check back for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.