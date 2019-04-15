A car crashed into the CVS in Somers Point Monday

The CVS on New Road in Somers Point was temporarily closed to be checked for safety after a car crashed into it Monday, but by late afternoon it was reopened.

 COLT SHAW / Staff Writer

SOMERS POINT — A car crashed into the CVS on New Road on Monday, a manager at the location confirmed.

The store was closed to customers as the building was inspected for safety, the manager said.

A sign on the entrance Monday afternoon read, "Store temporarily closed due to safety concerns."

The store was deemed safe, and customers were inside at 5:30 p.m. Damage to the wall and a pillar to the right of the entrance was visible.

All other requests for comment were deferred to CVS's corporate offices.

