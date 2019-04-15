SOMERS POINT — A car crashed into the CVS on New Road on Monday, a manager at the location confirmed.
The store was closed to customers as the building was inspected for safety, the manager said.
A sign on the entrance Monday afternoon read, “Store temporarily closed due to safety concerns.”
The store was deemed safe, and customers were inside at 5:30 p.m. Damage to the wall and a pillar to the right of the entrance was visible.
All other requests for comment were deferred to CVS’s corporate offices.
