OCEAN CITY – A car fire at the Route 52 causeway backed up traffic for 20 minutes Tuesday afternoon, police said.
At about 12:42 p.m., an unidentified woman operating a Chevy Trailblazer was traveling east into Ocean City when she noticed smoke coming into the vehicle from the engine area, police said.
The woman stopped the vehicle and got out of the car. Traffic in both directions was halted for 20 minutes while the Fire Department put out the car fire, according to police.
The fire is believed to be caused by a mechanical failure and the driver was treated for smoke inhalation, police said.
The vehicle had to be towed from the scene and the Ocean City Fire Department is investigating, police said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.