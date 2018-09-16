EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A car fire slowed traffic Sunday on the Black Horse Pike for more than an hour.
The fire, along westbound Route 322 near the Washington Avenue exit, did not result in any injuries, according to first responders on the scene
Egg Harbor Township, Cardiff, and Farmington fire departments worked on the fire, which took place about 3:30 p.m.
The car was towed from the scene. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
