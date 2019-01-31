EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP − A red SUV flipped on its back Thursday morning by the Garden State Parkway off-ramp onto Washington Avenue after running a red light and colliding with a car exiting the Parkway, a driver confirmed at the scene.
Egg Harbor Township police and ambulances were on the scene minutes later, said Kevin Zak, the driver of a car involved in the collision.
Officers could be seen directing traffic and sweeping glass from the roadway.
Responding officers were not authorized to talk but the driver, Kevin Zak, said he was not aware of any serious injuries.
Zak, 52, said he was turning left in his gray 2016 Sonata from the Parkway off-ramp onto Washington Avenue after 9 a.m. Thursday when the red SUV drove straight through a red light going eastbound, hitting the left front end of his car and flipping. Zak’s 28-year-old daughter Taylor was in the car.
“When you make a left turn you expect that … everything’s good,” Kevin Zak said. “And, man, it just came out of nowhere. And, just: boom. And luckily I just caught the side of it and it just rolled it.”
Taylor said there were four people in the SUV at the time of the crash, including children.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
