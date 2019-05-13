ATLANTIC CITY — Firefighters extracted a male driver from a car after it landed 100 feet into the marshes off Route 30 Saturday morning.

The car landed on its roof after flipping multiple times, Fire Chief Scott Evans said.

Firefighters responded about 6:20 a.m. They used hydraulic rescue tools to remove the driver-side door and rescue the man inside.

According to Evans, the extent of the man’s injuries were unknown, but he said they didn’t appear to be serious.

Evans said it was low tide at the time of the crash and the driver avoided landing in water.

Contact: 609-272-7239 AAuble@pressofac.com Twitter @AublePressofAC

Staff Writer

I report breaking news and cover the local stories at the Press's digital desk. I grew up in South Jersey and graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2017 with a degree in English.

