ATLANTIC CITY-- The driver of a pick-up truck ran off the Atlantic City Expressway Sunday morning and into a marsh, state police said.
Police responded at 5:08 a.m. on Sunday morning to a report of a white Ford pickup flipped over in the marsh at mile marker 1.2, said state police spokesman Jeffery Flynn.
Two occupants in the vehicle self-extricated themselves and no serious injuries were reported, Flynn said.
"When troopers arrived, the occupants were outside of the car," Flynn said.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by state police.
