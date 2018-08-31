New Jersey firefighters have returned home and some are already back on the road after spending weeks battling the Carr Fire in California, which killed eight people and burned more than 200,000 acres of land.
The Carr fire began due to “mechanical vehicle failure,” according to officials, and went on to become the sixth most destructive fire and the seventh largest wildfire in modern California history.
But for Al Valentino, it’s all part of the job.
Valentino, 44, returned home to Collings Lakes from battling the Carr Fire a few weeks ago and has begun to settle back into everyday life.
Of course, everyday life for Valentino means fighting even more fires as a captain with the Collings Lakes Fire Department.
“Most of us are a special kind of crazy,” Valentino told The Press of Atlantic City. “It’s important to know that what we do is a lifestyle more than a job. Here at home we can work around the clock for days or weeks on end, and then we deal with the wildfires, too, which means being able to respond and drop anything we are doing no matter what.”
Valentino has been a volunteer firefighter for 25 years and has been with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service for six. Earlier this month, Valentino described the Carr Fire as the worst wildfire he had ever seen in California.
Although the fire is fully contained, firefighters will remain in the area to patrol, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Three firefighters were among the eight people killed. Also, 1,079 residences, 22 commercial structures and 503 outbuildings were destroyed, and 190 residences, 26 commercial structures and 61 buildings were damaged.
South Jersey residents are among more than 5,000 firefighters battling a deadly inferno ragi…
The National Preparedness Level, which measures how firefighting resources are used, dropped from 5 to 4 Thursday, meaning fewer personnel are needed to combat the fires still burning across the nation, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.
John Knapp, 27, of Collings Lakes, battled the Sharps Fire earlier this month in Idaho, which raged across Blaine County. Currently in Nevada, Knapp is now waiting on an assignment there.
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service dispatched 20 firefighters to help battle a wildfire in C…
Bill Donnelly, C Division fire warden for the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, is deployed in California, where, Valentino said, cell service was spotty.
Donnelly could not be reached for comment.
“The New Jersey Forest Fire employees are a special bunch of people,” Valentino said. “We do what it takes to get things done, no matter what they may be.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.