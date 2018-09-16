Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz is on track to play the team's week three match up against the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Wentz, who is still not medically cleared, has not played a snap since tearing his ACL against the Los Angeles Rams last December.
The Eagles started Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles at quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept.6 and again today against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
John DeRosier
