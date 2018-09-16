Carson Wentz

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz 

 Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz is on track to play the team's week three match up against the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Wentz, who is still not medically cleared, has not played a snap since tearing his ACL against the Los Angeles Rams last December. 

The Eagles started Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles at quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept.6 and again today against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

John DeRosier 

Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Contact: 609-272-7260

JDeRosier@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDeRosier 

I joined The Press in January 2016 after graduating from Penn State in December 2015. I was the sports editor for The Daily Collegian on campus which covered all 31 varsity sports and several club sports.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.