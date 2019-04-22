Twenty-five men and women from across Atlantic and Cape May counties trained and were made official court advocates for local children in the foster care system.
Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA, for Children of Atlantic and Cape May counties welcomed new volunteers:
- Nena Wise of Belleplain;
- Valanda Weston of Rio Grande;
- William Yengo of Egg Harbor Township;
- Gezel Adeleke of Atlantic City;
- Timothy McKinley of Petersburg;
- Walleska Handal of Mays Landing;
- Brianna Dennison of Ocean View;
- Dawn Williams of Ocean City;
- Khanequa Tuitt of Egg Harbor Township;
- Gianna Enriquez of Egg Harbor Township;
- Valerie Lonkart of Margate;
- Elaine Polach of Wildwood;
- David Beaudry of Hammonton;
- Kristen Towbin of Longport;
- Wanda Young of Woodbine;
- Coleen Graves-Gouza of Ocean View;
- Frances Toal of Egg Harbor Township;
- Krista Guzman of Cape May;
- Patrick Towbin of Longport;
- Christine Schrum of Egg Harbor Township;
- Marie Schleinkofer of Ocean City;
- Kathleen Quinn of Ocean City;
- Joan Maddox of Corbin City;
- Angelina Staffieri Burlock of Somers Point;
- Steven Lesser of Ocean City.
After completing 35 hours of instruction in advocacy, competency and th e family court system, the new volunteers were sworn in by Atlantic County Civil Court Judge W. Todd Miller during a graduation ceremony on April 17.
“We are so thankful that these individuals stepped forward to take the role of advocate for children living in foster care,” director Jennifer Valentine said in a statement. “Their advocacy will have a profound effect of the lives of children and youth in our community.
CASA for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties helps to ensure children are placed in safe permanent homes as quickly as possible and advocate for proper treatment and services for children in the foster care system.
Information sessions are held monthly at the CASA office at 321 Shore Road in Somers Point For more information on becoming a CASA volunteer, please call 609-601-78000 or visit AtlanticCapeCASA.org
