ATLANTIC CITY — The resort’s casinos saw overall gaming revenue, including internet gaming and sports betting, increase by 22.5 percent in August compared with last year, according to state gambling figures released Wednesday.
Overall casino gambling revenue totaled more than $300 million last month, compared with $244.8 million in August 2017, according to the state Division of Gaming Enforcement.
"With the new casinos that opened in June and the addition of sports wagering options, including online alternatives, the gaming industry has experienced growth rates in July and August that have not been achieved in years," said David Rebuck, director of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement. "It is an exciting time for Atlantic City and we look forward to continued revenue growth going forward."
Year-to-date, reported total gaming revenue is $1.86 billion, an increase of 3 percent compared to 2017.
Sports betting, which has been introduced at six of the resort's nine casino properties since being legalized in June and includes three online/mobile wagering platforms, accounted for $5.2 million in August. Statewide, sports betting generated just shy of $9.2 million last month. Since its legalization in June, sports betting has generated $8 million for the Atlantic City casino industry and $16.5 million statewide.
“We could see sports betting grow by more than 300 percent in September as NFL and college football ramp up and the number of options for online sports wagering in New Jersey continues to grow,” said Dustin Gouker, lead sports betting analyst for PlayNJ.com. “September will be an enormously important month for New Jersey's legal sports betting industry.”
Resorts Casino Hotel and its online/mobile sports betting partner DraftKings reported revenue of $2.97 million in August. The online/mobile platform was launched on Aug. 1.
Internet gambling revenue was $24.8 million last month, a decline of slightly more than $1 million compared to July, but an increase of 16.6 percent compared to the same month last year. Internet gaming revenue for the year-to-date is up 16.5 percent — $163.3 million to $190 million — compared to the same period last year.
“We saw a race to the online market ahead of the NFL season, and the strong August handle shows why,” Gouker said. “Online sports betting will be an important vehicle for the industry. But September will give us our first full picture of just how strong the market for online betting truly is.”
Atlantic City's two newest casino properties, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Ocean Resort Casino, reported total gaming revenue of $51.8 million in August. Ocean Resort, which found itself at the bottom of the pack for July's reported revenue, jumped ahead of Resorts and Bally's Atlantic City in August with total gaming revenue of $20.5 million. Hard Rock reported total gaming revenue of $31.25 million last month.
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is still the market leader, reporting total gaming revenue last month just shy of $76.4 million. Borgata's sports book, which was the first casino property to offer the gaming amenity in mid-June, reported monthly revenue of $855,000 in August. The MGM-owned property also increased its internet gaming revenue by 8.4 percent compared to August 2017.
Bally's, Harrah's Resort Atlantic City, Resorts and Tropicana Atlantic City all saw total gaming revenue and casino win decrease in August 2018 compared to last year. Tropicana was the second-highest revenue generating property in August, reporting $35.8 million in total gaming, but it was a 4.5 percent decrease from August 2017.
Among the resort's seven brick-and-mortar properties that were operational last year, only Golden Nugget Atlantic City increased year-to-date total gaming revenue. The Marina property was bolstered by a 49.5 percent increase in internet gaming revenue year-to-year, which resulted in a 15.3 percent total gaming revenue increase.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
