ATLANTIC CITY — Online gaming and sports betting contributed heavily to a double-digit percentage increase in gaming revenue for the city's nine casinos last month.
Total gaming revenue was $338.8 million, an increase of 13%, in August compared to the same month last year, according to figures released Thursday by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement. This summer's total gaming revenue was up 11.6% over the same three-month period in 2018.
"These results show there is a great deal of customer interest in Atlantic City’s offerings, and operators have made strides adjusting in a competitive environment," said James Plousis, chairman of the Casino Control Commission.
August was the 15th consecutive month of gaming revenue increases for Atlantic City casinos.
Rummy Pandit, executive director of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton University, said the monthly revenue results were continuing "an overall positive trend for Atlantic City."
"Overall, Atlantic City continues to demonstrate strong gaming revenues compared to 2018, indicating a consistent growth within its market segments and further strengthening its position as a premier destination resort on the East Coast," Pandit said.
Steve Callender, president of the Casino Association of New Jersey and senior vice president of operations for the East Region of Tropicana Atlantic City's parent company, Eldorado Resorts Inc., said 2019 was a strong follow-up to 2018, which saw the opening of two casinos and the launch of legalized sports betting in the resort.
"The summer of 2019 was the one of the best summers in recent years for Atlantic City," Callender said. "Casinos saw strong employment, visitation and gaming revenue. Two great back-to-back summer seasons continue to demonstrate that the casino industry’s ongoing investment in Atlantic City’s transformation into a first-class resort and business conference destination has staying power."
Online gaming revenue was $41.1 million in August, the first time the amenity has topped the $40 million mark in a month since internet betting was legalized in 2013. Golden Nugget Atlantic City and its online partners, including BetFair Casino, continued to be the market leaders in internet gaming, generating just shy of $15 million in revenue last month, an increase of nearly 84%.
Sports betting — which has only been legal in New Jersey since June 2018 — accounted for $11.26 million in revenue last month, an increase of 115% over August 2018.
"New Jersey has successfully managed to shrug off competition and continue to grow, and at a faster rate than initially expected," said Dustin Gouker, lead sports betting analyst for PlayNJ.com. "With new operators launching in September and the NFL season in full swing, New Jersey’s upward trajectory should continue, even as neighboring Pennsylvania expands online sports betting."
Nearly $6.7 million of the sports betting revenue generated by Atlantic City casinos came from DraftKings, an online partner with Resorts Casino Hotel.
"The addition of sports betting has been a boon for New Jersey online casinos. Revenue has surged to unprecedented levels over the last year, and that growth can be directly linked to online sports betting," said Steve Ruddock, content director at BettingUSA.com.
Eight of the nine Atlantic City casinos reported increases in total gaming revenue — which includes revenue from table games, slot machines, internet gaming and sports betting — with the lone exception being Harrah's Resort Atlantic City, which had a slight decline (0.9%) of $299,251 in August.
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa generated nearly $80 million in total gaming revenue last month, including a record-setting period of slot machine win. Borgata officials said summer 2019 was the best in the property's 16-year history.
Marcus Glover, president and chief operating officer of Borgata, said the market-leading property was "looking forward to continuing the momentum into the fall."
"We are thrilled with the record-breaking success Borgata has experienced throughout the summer," Glover said. "Bolstered by significant capital expenditure, strategic gaming promotions and unparalleled guest service displayed by our team members, Borgata enjoyed its highest three-month stretch of gross gaming revenue in the property’s 16-year history."
Ocean Casino Resort also had a record-setting month in August, besting numbers reported by the property's previous incarnation, Revel Casino Hotel.
"August was the best performing month in the property’s history; highest gross gaming revenue, slot revenue, hotel revenue and nongaming revenues," said Mike Donovan, chief marketing officer and senior vice president of Ocean. "We continue to see strong volumes, highlighted by a 42% increase in our slot business over prior year."
Year-to-date gaming revenue in the resort is $2.18 billion, an increase of 17.6% over the first eight months of 2018.
Bally's Atlantic City
The property will be hosting the grand opening of its new sports book, The Book, which is Atlantic City’s largest sportsbook. The official opening ceremony will be at noon on Sunday in anticipation of the Philadelphia Eagles home opener which starts at 1 p.m. The first 200 guests who place a $100 wager will receive a special gift. Several former Philadelphia Eagles, including two-time Superbowl Champion, 2018 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner and recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award Chris Long, as well as Hollis Thomas and Fred Barnett, will be on hand.
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
The property is celebrating the start of the football season by throwing a Football Kickoff Party on Sunday. The action kicks off at Borgata Beer Garden, where 100.7 FM WZXL’s Jojo & Scotty will host a live radio broadcast from 10 a.m. to noon with games, activities and exclusive Moneyline Bar & Book swag bags available for attendees. A special performance by the Egg Harbor Township High School Marching Band will lead into a full-on football takeover, where guests can bet on their favorite teams at Moneyline and play games, including oversized cornhole, beer pong and more located outside of the Central Conference Center. The party continues at the bars and lounges at Angeline by Michael Symon, Bobby Flay Steak and Wolfgang Puck American Grille, where fans can enjoy gameday food and drink specials between 1-5 p.m. A dedicated 'Football Hotel Package' will be offered throughout the season, including an overnight stay and a $50 food and beverage credit at Moneyline (starting from $129).
Caesars Atlantic City
The property alongside Bally’s and Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, is hosting an NFL pick’em contest from Sept. 3 through Dec. 29. As the official sponsor of the NFL, Caesars Rewards is partnering up to give fans the chance to get off the sidelines and bet on their favorite teams. Each week fans will receive one free pic and be entered to win weekly prizes, including the chance to attend Super Bowl 54. Selections can be made once per week between Tuesdays - Sundays, 15 minutes prior to the first Sunday kickoff. The top 10 guests in Atlantic City who pick the most correct outcomes of the prior week’s game will receive a share of $10,000 in free slot play each week.
Golden Nugget Atlantic City
The property is offering its $1 Million Dollar Golden Gridiron promotion, where customers can play for their chance to win over $250,000 in cash and free play throughout the football season, plus $1,000,000 at the end of the season. For customers that watch the action at Golden Nugget, there are drink specials in Rush Lounge and The Sportsbook during all games.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
The property kicks off the $500,000 Pro Football Pick ‘Em Challenge with $25,000 in weekly prizes. Weekly winners can receive up to $10,000 cash for the most correct picks and 600 participants will win $25 in Free Play.
Resorts Casino Hotel
Resorts invites football fans to DraftKings Sportsbook as the NFL season officially kicks off. On Sept. 6, those who earn two tier points and check-in at the kiosks starting at 1 p.m. can participate in the first $30,000 slot cash Field Goal Mystery Money Game. This will be available every Thursday in September and is complemented by other amazing promotions like the $500 slot cash Guess the Footballs Challenge occurring daily in the Margaritaville lobby now through Feb. 2 and monthly NFL jersey giveaways that start Sept. 8 and run through December.
Tropicana Atlantic City
• Tropicana kicks off the weekend with an offer to place a bet or purchase a bucket at the William Hill Sportsbook and receive a complimentary commemorative William Hill and Tropicana pint glass. Guests can also get in on the action all season long and participate in the $500,000 TFL Pro Pick’em Football Contest beginning Thursday, Sept. 5. Simply earn two promotional points and visit a kiosk to select your winning teams each week. Selections may be made beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday up until 30 minutes prior to the start time of the first game played Sunday. Special room packages are also available to guests for the duration of the season.
Ocean Casino Resort
Ocean Casino Resort is kicking off the football season with a property-wide tailgate party and pep rally on Saturday, including a live ESPN 97.3 remote broadcast. At 7 p.m., join the pep rally at the Firepits @ Lobby Bar and celebrate with a live DJ, trivia, cheerleaders, Bud Lite Girls, ESPN Sports Patrol and giveaways.
