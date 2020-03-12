ATLANTIC CITY — Gaming revenue for the resort's nine casino properties increased more than 18% in February, continuing a monthly hot-streak that is quickly approaching two years.
Atlantic City casinos reported nearly $275.1 million in total gaming revenue last month, an increase of 18.4% over the same period last year, according to figures released Thursday by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement.
"Atlantic City reported strong results in February, which were aided by the calendar with its rare fifth Saturday," said Casino Control Commission Chairman James Plousis. "Revenue from slots, table games, internet wagering and sports wagering all grew. Internet wagering results were prominent, and sports wagering handle already surpassed $1 billion for the year. These gaming options are providing important revenue streams while broadening the industry’s appeal."
February is the 21st consecutive reporting period of monthly gaming revenue increases for Atlantic City casinos, dating back to June 2018 when Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Ocean Casino Resort reopened shuttered Boardwalk properties.
Rummy Pandit, executive director of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality & Tourism at Stockton University, said last month's results were the highest for the month of February since 2011, when 11 casinos were operational.
"The wintery weather that likely suppressed visitation, and in-turn land-based gaming revenues, in past years was not as much a factor in February 2020," Pandit said. "The especially mild weather, and efforts by city businesses to bring more shoulder season entertainment to the resort, has led to increases in visitation."
Pandit said he expects strong results from the industry's first quarter profit reports, which are not due out for several months. The 2019 fourth-quarter profit reports will be made public in April.
Casino win, revenue reported from table games and slot machines, was up 11% industry-wide in February, with only two properties — Bally's Atlantic City (-5.7%) and Resorts Casino Hotel (-1.6%) — reporting a decrease. In total, the industry reported more than $218.3 million from tables and slots last month.
Ocean reported the largest monthly increase in casino win, a sign that the once-struggling property has started to find its footing in a crowded and competitive market. The resort's $20.77 million in casino win in February was a 51% increase over the same period last year, when the Ocean was in the midst of an ownership and leadership change.
Terry Glebocki, CEO of Ocean, said February was an "incredibly strong month for the property," and noted that slot business — often used by industry professionals as one of several key metrics for gauging both visitation and profitability — was up 88%.
Online gaming continued to grow in February. Industry-wide, internet gaming revenue was a reported $52 million in February, an increase of 63.7% over last year.
Sports betting revenue for Atlantic City casinos and their online/mobile partners increased 23.2% to $4.78 million. The number is somewhat misleading, however, since four operators reported losses from sports betting last February.
