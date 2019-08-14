ATLANTIC CITY — The double-digit percentage increases for monthly casino gaming revenue stopped in July but the market was still up compared to the prior year.
Total gaming revenue for Atlantic City's nine casino properties was $323.3 million in July, an increase of 7.8% over last summer, according to figures released Wednesday by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement. Year-to-date gaming revenue for Atlantic City casinos is $1.85 billion, an increase of 18.4% over the first seven months of 2018.
Rummy Pandit, executive director of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism (LIGHT) at Stockton University, said July continued a "positive growth trend" for Atlantic City.
"Clearly, not only is the pie continuing to grow, the slices are getting larger as well," Pandit said, noting gaming revenue increases for a majority of the individual properties in Atlantic City.
July is the first monthly revenue release from state gaming regulators that equally compares an Atlantic City market with nine operational properties and the addition of legalized sports betting since the June 27, 2018 dual-openings of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Ocean Casino Resort.
July broke a 13-month streak of double-digit percentage increases in total gaming revenue for the market that began in June 2018.
"July provided the first opportunity to compare year-over-year results in Atlantic City’s nine casino market, and those results confirm the market has grown," said James Plousis, chairman of the Casino Control Commission. "It is clear the increase in competition has led to market adjustments while providing new and exciting options for gaming and leisure visitors to explore."
Five of the nine casinos — Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Golden Nugget Atlantic City, Hard Rock, Ocean and Resorts Casino Hotel — reported increases in total gaming revenue for the month compared to last summer. The remaining four properties — Bally's Atlantic City, Caesars Atlantic City, Harrah's Resort Atlantic City and Tropicana Atlantic City — are operated by two gaming companies, Caesars Entertainment Corp. and Eldorado Resorts Inc., that are in the midst of a $17.3 billion merger.
Borgata continued its reign as the highest-revenue generating property in the market with a reported $88 million in total gaming revenue, which was the best overall month in the casino's 16-year history. More than $31.8 million of that was revenue from table games, also a monthly record for Borgata.
"Playing lucky in table games, complemented by healthy July volumes, led to Borgata enjoying an all-time record in total gaming revenue," said Marcus Glover, president and chief operating officer for Borgata.
Hard Rock, which spent more than $500 million renovating the former Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort on the Boardwalk, was second in the market in total gaming revenue last month. The casino reported nearly $40.8 million in total gaming revenue in July, an increase of 24.6% compared to its first full month of operation last summer.
"We are very happy with our growth in the market being (number two) in casino revenue for the third consecutive month and are extremely pleased to see increased visitation month over month," said Joe Lupo, property president of Hard Rock.
Golden Nugget, bolstered by market-dominating online gaming figures, was third in total gaming revenue, reporting just under $35 million for the month. Nearly $14.9 million of the casino's 17.4% overall monthly growth was from online gaming. Total online gaming revenue for Atlantic City casinos in July was $39.3 million, an increase of nearly 52% compared to 2018.
Despite reporting monthly declines in July, Tropicana ($32.9 million), Caesars ($29.9 million) and Harrah's ($29.8 million) rounded out the middle-of-the-market properties.
This story is developing. Check back for more details.
