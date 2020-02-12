ATLANTIC CITY — The casino industry started the new year on the right foot, with gaming revenues up almost 23% over the same month last year.
Total gaming revenue reported by the city's nine casinos was more than $270.5 million in January, a nearly $50 million increase over 2019, according to data released Wednesday by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement. January was the 20th consecutive reporting period of monthly gaming revenue increases for Atlantic City casinos.
"Atlantic City continued its momentum with strong results in January," said James Plousis, chairman of the Casino Control Commission. "Revenue from slots, table games, internet waging, and sports wagering all grew. Internet and sports wagering did particularly well, bolstering the industry’s performance in the middle of the traditional offseason."
Table game and slot machine revenues were up 8.3% industry-wide, with the two newest properties, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Ocean Casino Resort, accounting for much of the growth.
Online gaming revenue increased by more than $21 million, or 64%, in January over the same month last year.
Sports betting revenues were up 139.9% with a reported $23.4 million in revenue for Atlantic City casinos and their online/mobile partners.
"Guests who came to wager on sports events took the opportunity to explore Atlantic City’s abundant gaming and non-gaming options," said Plousis. "Casino executives I’ve spoken with were very pleased that customers stayed longer to enjoy the city’s diverse dining and entertainment offerings. Making investments that lead to positive customer experiences can provide strong competitive advantage for Atlantic City."
Statewide, sports betting revenue was slightly more than $53.5 million, with $26.4 million reported by the Meadowlands Racetrack and its online/mobile partner, FanDuel.
According to state gaming regulators, more than $540 million was legally wagered on sports last month, bolstered by the NFL playoffs, college football national championship and basketball.
This story is developing. Check back for more details.
