Atlantic City casinos move to take precautionary measures amid COVID-19 concerns

ATLANTIC CITY — Casinos are taking precautionary measures to protect both guests and employees amid concerns of the COVID-19 disease by revising certain operating procedures and suspending large gatherings.
On Friday morning, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino announced the suspension of all entertainment until mid-April, while Harrah's Resort Atlantic City cancelled several upcoming events and Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa recently modified procedures at its buffet by prohibiting self-service.
A spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General, the agency which oversees the state Division of Gaming Enforcement, said that no restrictions have been imposed on the casinos, to date.
"At this time, the state is not recommending the closure of casinos and there are no plans for the Governor or Lt. Gov. to visit Atlantic City to have such a conversation," a statement from Department of Community Affairs spokesperson Lisa Ryan read Friday.
Industry-wide, the city's nine casinos say they are adhering to CDC guidelines and following the guidance of health professionals.
"Our highest priority is our commitment to ensure the safety and security of our guests, team members and community is paramount," said Joe Lupo, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
All events scheduled at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Sound Waves, Howie Mandel’s Comedy Club and DAER Nightclub have been suspended until April 15.
The Pool After Dark nightclub at Harrah's will be closed today through March 25 and the World Series of Poker event has been cancelled. The Pool will continue to remain open during day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for guests.
A statement from Caesars Entertainment Corp. said the actions were in response to recommendations issued Thursday by Gov. Phil Murphy, who urged against gatherings of 250 people or more.
At a press conference Friday, Murphy said that recommendation could become a mandate, if necessary.
"The health and well-being of our customers and team members is of utmost importance," the company, which operates Bally's Atlantic City, Caesars Atlantic City and Harrah's, said in a statement Friday.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
Despite the national, and international, concern over the pandemic, gamblers were still making their way to casinos Friday. A few were taking their own health precautions by wearing gloves or surgical masks.
Laura D'Amico and her husband, Mark, of Felton, Delaware, went for a stroll on the Boardwalk Friday afternoon after spending the evening and morning in their comped hotel room. The couple, who are both in their "mid-50s," said they were being cautious but "refuse to live in fear."
"We couldn't turn down a free room," D'Amico said. "But, we're paying attention to people around us, washing our hands a lot, and, just basically, trying to go on living our lives."
On Thursday, Atlantic City officials announced limitations on events of 250 or more people in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19, including canceling Saturday's St. Patrick’s Day parade on the Boardwalk.
The policy, which applies to events taking place on city-owned or city-managed facilities and property, will remain in effect until further notice, according to a news release from city officials.
Valley Forge Casino Resort, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, voluntarily closed at 6 a.m. Friday for two weeks.
This is a developing story check back for update.
Gov. Murphy recommends canceling all events of 250 or more people
Governor Phil Murphy Thursday recommended that all events of 250 or more people in New Jersey — including concerts, parades and sporting events — be cancelled to "flatten the curve" of COVID-19 cases.
For all events still being held, Murphy said, state officials encourage attendees to practice common sense hygiene, like washing hands routinely. They also suggest that people who do not feel well stay home, and that everyone try to maintain a six-foot distance from others.
“Our frontline efforts right now must be to aggressively mitigate the potential for exposure and further spread. We are taking this step because social distancing works," Murphy said in the statement. "It is our best chance to ‘flatten the curve’ and mitigate the chance of rapid spread, so we can respond to this public health emergency in an even more focused manner.”
Atlantic City St. Patrick's Day Parade
Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced this afternoon that the Parade, scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m., has been cancelled.
'Guys and Dolls' at Holy Spirit High School
Due to rising concerns around COVID-19, Holy Spirit has decided to cancel/postpone a dress rehearsal scheduled for Sunday.
The school will update if it reschedules the event.
Somers Point non-school-related activities
Somers Point School District is limiting after-hours usage to school-sponsored activities only until further notice, effective immediately. This includes Coach Woody’s Saturday Basketball Camp.
Margaret Mace School afterschool activities
Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood has postponed sporting events and large afterschool events until further notice. This includes Thursday's volleyball game against St. Mary's of Vineland.
Stockton University events
The following previously announced public events at Stockton University have been canceled:
• March 14: Pinelands Short Course at Galloway campus
• March 14: Aunt Mary Pat at Dante Hall in Atlantic City
• March 15: Lines on the Pines at the Galloway campus
• March 22: Bay Atlantic Symphony at the Performing Arts Center
• March 24: Cape Atlantic Regional College Fair
• March 27: The Byrne Brothers at the Performing Arts Center
• March 28: Pirates of Penzance at the Performing Arts Center
• April 2: Stockton Chamber Players at the Performing Arts Center
• April 3: Think Pink Floyd at the Performing Arts Center
• All Spring Break athletic field trips
Adam Sandler at Hard Rock
Hey you guys. We've been looking forward to this upcoming tour for a long time but after a lot of thought we have decided to postpone the March dates. Health officials say that large gatherings should be avoided to help stop or prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so we will—— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) March 11, 2020
Adam Sandler's March 14 show at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has been postponed. No new date is listed on the venue's website.
Avalon’s Shop-A-Holics event
Originally scheduled for March 12-14 at The Princeton and The Whitebrier in Avalon, the “Avalon Shop-A-Holics Weekend” has been canceled due to the spread of COVID-19. It will not be rescheduled.
Air Force Band Concert in Ocean City
The current tour of the brass ensemble of the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band, including a free show that had been scheduled for March 15 at the Ocean City Music Pier, has been canceled. The city hopes to reschedule the performance at a later date.
Lines on the Pines
The event was scheduled for Sunday at Stockton University.
Reception for HERstory exhibit at Noyes Arts Garage
The reception for the African American Heritage Museum of Southern NJ exhibit, entitled Talking About HERstory, which focuses on dozens of African American South Jersey women, has been postponed from Friday to 1 to 2 p.m. April 11 in the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City.
United States Air Force Heritage Brass Concert postponed
The free concert of the United States Air Force Heritage Brass of the USAF Heritage of American Band, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at the Landis Theater in Vineland, has been postponed. They will reschedule all of the band's New Jersey concert dates, and further information will be forthcoming when that happens.
New Jersey Special Olympics basketball championships
The New Jersey Special Olympics basketball championships scheduled to be played in the Wildwoods March 28-29 has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Cage Fury Fighting Championships at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
🚨 CFFC 82 POSTPONED 🚨 pic.twitter.com/odKCEg3Yhf— Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) (@CFFCMMA) March 12, 2020
Sea Isle City's St. Patrick's Day Parade is postponed
SEA ISLE CITY - The Shriner's Hospital benefit that was scheduled to take place on Friday at KIX-McNutley's on 63 Street has been postponed until April 17.
Sea Isle City's 2020 Saint Patrick's Day Parade, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed until April 18.
Additional information about events taking place in Sea Isle City has been placed at visitsicnj.com
St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled in North Wildwood
NORTH WILDWOOD - The St. Patrick's Day celebration and parade, which was supposed to start at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at City Hall, has been canceled. Participants were to include VFW Color Guard, Vietnam Veterans of America, Irish Pipe Brigade, Emerald Society and Miss North Wildwood.
Fresh Start Church moves gathering from in-person to online
Fresh Start Church has moved all face-to-face gatherings online over concerns for the spread of COVID-19. Volunteer teams will not be meeting. Instead, they encouraged those who would attend to watch one of the four online gatherings they have planned for Sunday at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Atlantic City Library postponed 'Maker's Day' event
Due to public health concerns involving the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the annual @njmakersday event scheduled for March 21 at the Main Library has been postponed.— AtlanticCityLibrary (@AtlanticCityLib) March 13, 2020
The Atlantic City Library has postponed their March 21 "Maker's Day" event.
Cape May Point Planning Board meeting postponed
The Cape May Point Planning Board meeting scheduled for March 18 has been postponed, according to a news release from the board. The next regularly scheduled meeting is April 15.
Cape May police cancel comedy night
The Cape May Police Department have canceled comedy night.
98 Degrees show in Atlantic City postponed
The 98 Degrees show scheduled for April 18 at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino has been postponed to July 11.
Wildwoods Spring Bridal Expo has been postponed
The Wildwoods Convention Center and the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce has postponed The Wildwoods Spring Bridal Expo scheduled for this Sunday, March 15, to a date TBD.
Atlantic City Boardwalk Committee Meeting canceled
The Atlantic City Boardwalk Committee Meeting, scheduled for March 18, has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for April 8.
Avalon Library and History Center cancel programming
The Avalon Free Public Library and History Center has canceled all programming through April 10, according to a news release from the library. However, the library will remain open from patrons with normal hours of operation.
For updates, visit avalonfreelibrary.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.