Atlantic City casinos move to take precautionary measures amid COVID-19 concerns

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Casinos are taking precautionary measures to protect both guests and employees amid concerns of the COVID-19 disease by revising certain operating procedures and suspending large gatherings.

On Friday morning, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino announced the suspension of all entertainment until mid-April, while Harrah's Resort Atlantic City cancelled several upcoming events and Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa recently modified procedures at its buffet by prohibiting self-service. 

A spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General, the agency which oversees the state Division of Gaming Enforcement, said that no restrictions have been imposed on the casinos, to date.

"At this time, the state is not recommending the closure of casinos and there are no plans for the Governor or Lt. Gov. to visit Atlantic City to have such a conversation," a statement from Department of Community Affairs spokesperson Lisa Ryan read Friday.

Industry-wide, the city's nine casinos say they are adhering to CDC guidelines and following the guidance of health professionals.

"Our highest priority is our commitment to ensure the safety and security of our guests, team members and community is paramount," said Joe Lupo, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

All events scheduled at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Sound Waves, Howie Mandel’s Comedy Club and DAER Nightclub have been suspended until April 15.

The Pool After Dark nightclub at Harrah's will be closed today through March 25 and the World Series of Poker event has been cancelled. The Pool will continue to remain open during day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for guests.

A statement from Caesars Entertainment Corp. said the actions were in response to recommendations issued Thursday by Gov. Phil Murphy, who urged against gatherings of 250 people or more.

At a press conference Friday, Murphy said that recommendation could become a mandate, if necessary. 

"The health and well-being of our customers and team members is of utmost importance," the company, which operates Bally's Atlantic City, Caesars Atlantic City and Harrah's, said in a statement Friday.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

Despite the national, and international, concern over the pandemic, gamblers were still making their way to casinos Friday. A few were taking their own health precautions by wearing gloves or surgical masks.

Laura D'Amico and her husband, Mark, of Felton, Delaware, went for a stroll on the Boardwalk Friday afternoon after spending the evening and morning in their comped hotel room. The couple, who are both in their "mid-50s," said they were being cautious but "refuse to live in fear."

"We couldn't turn down a free room," D'Amico said. "But, we're paying attention to people around us, washing our hands a lot, and, just basically, trying to go on living our lives."

On Thursday, Atlantic City officials announced limitations on events of 250 or more people in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19, including canceling Saturday's St. Patrick’s Day parade on the Boardwalk.

The policy, which applies to events taking place on city-owned or city-managed facilities and property, will remain in effect until further notice, according to a news release from city officials. 

Valley Forge Casino Resort, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, voluntarily closed at 6 a.m. Friday for two weeks.

This is a developing story check back for update.  

Staff Writer

I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.

