DAVID DANZIS
Staff Writer
ATLANTIC CITY — As casinos prepare to reopen this week after a nearly four-month shutdown due to COVID-19, Gov. Phil Murphy's trio of surprise announcements Monday left the industry on uncertain ground.
The governor's backtrack on allowing indoor dining to resume later this week caused Atlantic City's highest-performing casino, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, to cancel its plans to reopen. In a late-evening executive order, Murphy prohibited food and beverage consumption, including alcohol, and smoking in any entertainment, retail or recreational establishment.
Steve Callender, president of the Casino Association of New Jersey and senior vice president of Eastern regional operations for Tropicana Atlantic City’s parent company, Eldorado Resorts, said the industry was disappointed by Murphy's decisions but understood the reasoning given the spikes in positive cases of COVID-19 in the South and West. He said the casino industry will "make the best of it."
"We think we're good at monitoring ourselves and making sure people follow rules, and we're going to do that," Callender said Tuesday. "And I think you'll find that people that are coming here now will have their masks on, will be social distancing and, hopefully, within a couple of weeks, we'll be able to go back to letting people have something to drink on the floor or dine indoors."
Tropicana still plans to reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday, he said. Several of Tropicana's restaurants will provide guests the opportunity to do take-out or offer outdoor seating.
Ocean Casino Resort is planning to reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday and several of its restaurants are offering take-out as well.
Golden Nugget Atlantic City and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City both plan to reopen at 6 a.m. Thursday.
Resorts Casino Hotel will also open July 2, but a time has not been publicized.
Caesars Entertainment Corp.'s three Atlantic City properties — Bally's, Caesars and Harrah's Resort — will open to the general public Friday. Seven Stars members will be invited back to the three casinos Thursday.
On Tuesday, the head of the local casino workers' union weighed in on the impact Murphy's orders will have on the industry.
Bob McDevitt, president of Unite Here Local 54, the labor union that represents nearly 10,000 hospitality workers in Atlantic City casinos, questioned why any of the properties would want to operate in an environment where they are severely restricted.
"Honestly, I don’t know why the casinos would open," McDevitt said. "It’s like running a hot dog stand with no condiments and no buns."
Initially, indoor dining was scheduled to resume the same day as the casinos. But Murphy said the public's non-compliance with masks and social distancing forced his hand.
Local 54 members include Atlantic City casino housekeepers, custodians, bartenders and restaurant employees.
Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem, had a reaction similar to the union's Monday when he heard about Murphy's reversal on indoor dining and ban on alcohol service inside the casinos.
"That was a huge, huge piece of opening the casinos," Sweeney said. "Who wants to go to a casino if you can’t get dinner or a drink?"
Further complicating matters is the uncertain future of health insurance benefits for thousands of out-of-work casino employees. Local 54 has organized two caravans protesting the potential lapse of insurance on June 30.
The union covered insurance benefits for members for April, May and June, while all of Atlantic City's casinos temporarily extended health insurance.
Atlantic City casinos can reopen Thursday at 25% capacity.
The city's nine casinos have been closed since March 16. The 106-day shutdown is the longest stretch Atlantic City has gone without casinos since gaming was introduced in 1978.
The state has not released industry wide health and safety protocols for the casinos to reopen. Murphy has a scheduled COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m.
I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018.
