ATLANTIC CITY — After a nearly four-month shutdown, eight of the city’s nine casinos vowed Tuesday to continue with plans to reopen by week’s end, despite Monday’s trio of surprise announcements by Gov. Phil Murphy adding to restrictions.
The governor’s backtrack on allowing indoor dining to resume later this week caused Atlantic City’s highest-performing casino, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, to cancel its plans to reopen.
In a late-evening executive order, Murphy prohibited food and beverage consumption, including alcohol, and smoking in any entertainment, retail or recreational establishment.
Steve Callender, president of the Casino Association of New Jersey and senior vice president of Eastern regional operations for Tropicana Atlantic City’s parent company, Eldorado Resorts, said the industry was disappointed by Murphy’s decisions but understood the reasoning given increases in positive cases of COVID-19 in the South and West.
He said the casino industry will “make the best of it.”
“We think we’re good at monitoring ourselves and making sure people follow rules, and we’re going to do that,” Callender said Tuesday. “And I think you’ll find that people that are coming here now will have their masks on, will be social distancing and, hopefully, within a couple of weeks, we’ll be able to go back to letting people have something to drink on the floor or dine indoors.”
On Tuesday, Murphy said casinos will just have to endure a new reality until conditions improve.
“It’s not a life sentence,” he said. “We would like to be full-bore open — we’re just not there yet.”
Five casinos — Golden Nugget Atlantic City, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Ocean Casino Resort, Resorts Casino Hotel and Tropicana — will reopen to the general public Thursday. Bally’s Atlantic City, Caesars Atlantic City and Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City will permit Seven Stars members to return Thursday before opening to the public Friday.
Atlantic City casinos can resume business at 25% capacity, according to state guidelines. The state has yet to release industry-wide health and safety protocols, but Murphy has said masks will be required by everyone on property.
Individually, the properties will be taking temperature screenings for all employees, enhanced cleaning and sanitizing will take place, increased signage will be visible encouraging social distancing, and tables and slots will be limited. Nightclubs, live entertainment venues and buffets will remain closed.
Golden Nugget and Hard Rock will open at 6 a.m. Thursday, while Ocean, Resorts and Tropicana will start at 8 a.m.
The casinos were busy Tuesday prepping for reopening, with staff being trained on new protocols, product being delivered and stocked, and last-minute details being attended to.
“Ocean has been thoroughly cleaned from top to bottom and over 4,000 air filters have been replaced,” said Terry Glebocki, CEO of the casino.
Callender, on behalf of the casino association, issued a statement Tuesday evening, saying, “This is a critical moment for our industry. Atlantic City has seen strong gains in recent years, which were abruptly halted because of this global health and economic crisis. We know rebuilding from this crisis won’t be easy, but we are committed to helping Atlantic City and New Jersey recover and continue the revitalization of this world-class resort destination.”
Initially, indoor dining was scheduled to resume the same day as the casinos. But Murphy said the public’s noncompliance with masks and social distancing forced his hand. The smoking ban caught the industry by surprise, Callender and other casino executives said.
The casinos still intend to offer food and beverage options for guests, but nothing can be consumed on the gaming floor. Takeout food must either be taken back to a hotel room or outside the casino.
On Tuesday, the head of the local casino workers union weighed in on the impact Murphy’s orders will have on the industry.
“Honestly, I don’t know why the casinos would open,” said Bob McDevitt, president of Unite Here Local 54, the labor union that represents nearly 10,000 hospitality workers in Atlantic City casinos. “It’s like running a hot dog stand with no condiments and no buns.”
Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Salem, Gloucester, Cumberland, asked, “Who wants to go to a casino if you can’t get dinner or a drink?” after hearing Murphy’s order Monday. Sweeney took to social media Tuesday to highlight the impact on casino workers.
“The ban of indoor dining is having a direct impact on the health of the tens of thousands of casino workers losing their health care after today,” he tweeted.
Local 54 members include Atlantic City casino housekeepers, custodians, bartenders and restaurant employees. The union has organized two caravans protesting the potential lapse of insurance June 30.
The union covered insurance benefits for members for April, May and June, while all of Atlantic City’s casinos temporarily extended health insurance.
The city’s nine casinos have been closed since March 16. The 106-day shutdown is the longest stretch Atlantic City has gone without casinos since gaming was introduced in 1978.
BALLY'S ATLANTIC CITY
Opening to the public: Friday time to be announced.
Capacity of the gaming floor: 7,855
Capacity at 25%: 1,963
BORGATA HOTEL, CASINO & SPA
OPENING: Borgata announced on Monday that it will remain closed until further notice.
Capacity of gaming floor: 10,189
Capacity at 25%: 2,547
CAESARS ATLANTIC CITY
Opening: Friday time to be announced
Total capacity of gaming floor: 12,987
Capacity at 25%: 3,246
GOLDEN NUGGET ATLANTIC CITY
Opening to the public: Thursday at 6:01 a.m.
Capacity of gaming floor: 7,100
Capacity at 25%: 1,775
HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO ATLANTIC CITY
Opening to the public: has not been announced
Capacity of the gaming floor: 12,000
Capacity at 25%: 3,000
HARRAH'S RESORT ATLANTIC CITY
Opening to the public: Friday time to be announced
Capacity of gaming floor: 14,716
Capacity at 25%: 3,679
OCEAN CASINO RESORT
Opening to the public: Thursday at 8 a.m.
What amenities are available: BOARD WOK, DISTRICT GRILL, CAFÉ 500, FROSE COFFEE BAR, LOBBY BREW, HARPER’S, PIT BOSS, ROCCO’S ITALIAN KITCHEN, SEASIDE DELI, SCOOPS, SIMPLY SALADS, THE GRIND, ZHEN BANG AND WAHLBURGERS. Outdoor bar areas located in the O2 area adjacent to the Hotel Lobby, Sky Garden, Pool Areas, and Boardwalk Brow will be open.
Capacity of gaming floor: 14,069
Capacity at 25%: 3,517
RESORTS ATLANTIC CITY
Opening to the public: Thursday at 8 a.m.
What amenities are available: Outdoor dining and beverage options include LandShark Bar & Grill, Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, Eastwind, and Wet Willies.
Capacity of the gaming floor: 7,478
Capacity at 25%: 1,869
TROPICANA ATLANTIC CITY
Opening to public: Thursday at 8 a.m.
Capacity of the gaming floor: 13,491
Capacity at 25%: 3,372
