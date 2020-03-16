Atlantic City skyline
ATLANTIC CITY — The city's nine casinos will close Monday night as New Jersey continues to grapple with how best to minimize the risk of spreading the new coronavirus.

Gov. Phil Murphy, during a media conference call Monday morning with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, announced that casinos in all three states would be closed effectively at 8 p.m.

Online gaming in New Jersey will continue, Murphy said. 

"With all we are seeing in our state - and across our nation and around the world - the time for us to take our strongest, and most direct, actions to date to slow the spread of coronavirus is now. I've said many times over the past several days that, in our state, we are going to get through this as one New Jersey family," Murphy said. "But if we're all in this together, we must work with our neighboring states to act together. The work against coronavirus isn't just up to some of us, it's up to all of us."

Murphy said he would offer more details during a scheduled conference call Monday afternoon.

The news of the casino closures came a day after an internal memo disseminated to employees at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa informing them that three of their co-workers showed symptoms similar to those associated with the new coronavirus, but, so far, have not tested positive.

The sick table games employees have not been on the property for at least three days, according to an internal memo delivered sometime before 5 p.m. Sunday.

"None of the employees have tested positive for COVID-19 to date," the memo reads. "However, in an abundance of caution, our team is coordinating with the local health department and (state Division of Gaming Enforcement) and implementing health and safety protocols — including deep cleaning and sanitation process in the pits."

Liza Costandino, Director of Communications for Borgata Atlantic City, confirmed that the memo was sent Sunday but did not comment further.

The memo did not identify the employees who were ill or disclose what symptoms were displayed.

Borgata’s parent company, MGM Resorts International, said it was temporarily suspending operations at its Las Vegas properties, effective Tuesday. Wynn Resorts also announced it was closing its Las Vegas properties.

Other companies, including Borgata's former co-owner, Boyd Gaming, have closed casino properties, while some states, such as Maryland, have forced the suspension of gambling operations.

This story is developing. Please check back for details.

