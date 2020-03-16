ATLANTIC CITY — The city's nine casinos will close Monday night as New Jersey continues to grapple with how best to minimize the risk of spreading the new coronavirus.
Gov. Phil Murphy, during a media conference call Monday morning with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, announced that casinos in all three states would be closed effectively at 8 p.m.
Online gaming in New Jersey will continue, Murphy said.
"With all we are seeing in our state - and across our nation and around the world - the time for us to take our strongest, and most direct, actions to date to slow the spread of coronavirus is now. I've said many times over the past several days that, in our state, we are going to get through this as one New Jersey family," Murphy said. "But if we're all in this together, we must work with our neighboring states to act together. The work against coronavirus isn't just up to some of us, it's up to all of us."
Murphy said he would offer more details during a scheduled conference call Monday afternoon.
The news of the casino closures came a day after an internal memo disseminated to employees at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa informing them that three of their co-workers showed symptoms similar to those associated with the new coronavirus, but, so far, have not tested positive.
The sick table games employees have not been on the property for at least three days, according to an internal memo delivered sometime before 5 p.m. Sunday.
"None of the employees have tested positive for COVID-19 to date," the memo reads. "However, in an abundance of caution, our team is coordinating with the local health department and (state Division of Gaming Enforcement) and implementing health and safety protocols — including deep cleaning and sanitation process in the pits."
Liza Costandino, Director of Communications for Borgata Atlantic City, confirmed that the memo was sent Sunday but did not comment further.
The memo did not identify the employees who were ill or disclose what symptoms were displayed.
Borgata’s parent company, MGM Resorts International, said it was temporarily suspending operations at its Las Vegas properties, effective Tuesday. Wynn Resorts also announced it was closing its Las Vegas properties.
Other companies, including Borgata's former co-owner, Boyd Gaming, have closed casino properties, while some states, such as Maryland, have forced the suspension of gambling operations.
This story is developing. Please check back for details.
North Wildwood closes city buildings
All city buildings in the City of North Wildwood are closed to the general public until further notice. Recreation programs are also canceled.
“It is important now that we do our best to protect our most vulnerable, at risk, and through the closing of our public buildings to the general public, we are doing just that,” said Mayor Patrick Rosenello. “We ask our residents and property-owners to please be patient during this difficult time, and we will keep the public updated of any new policies and procedures in the coming days and weeks as they become available.”
Middle Township municipal closings
The Devico Senior Center is closed, with programs canceled until further notice, as well as the township recreation buildings. Municipal court is canceled for the nest two weeks.
Town Hall, as well as the Construction, Zoning and Public Works will be closed to the public but fully staffed.
Visit middletownship.com for a directory of phone numbers and emails for each department or call Administration at 609-465-8732.
The Township Committee meeting 6 p.m. on March 16 will be held as planned, but the 4 p.m. work session is canceled.
“While this meeting is open to the public by law, we would encourage folks to review the agenda and send any comments or questions electronically,” according to a news release. “We will try to post the minutes of the meeting to our website as promptly as possible.”
Hamilton Regional Municipal Court closes
The Hamilton Township Municipal building including the court office will remain open during normal business hours. Residents may access the court office between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday to pay a ticket, make a payment on an installment plan, pay a Public Defender fee, apply for the Fresh Start program, make a records request or to conduct any other business with the course.
New court notices will be sent out with a date and time for your appearance. If your address has changed, please notify the court immediately.
You may reach the court office between the hours stated above at 609-625-6621.
Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May counties cancels annual cocktail party
Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May counties has cancelled its 13th Annual JFS Cocktail Party, scheduled to take place on March 28 at the Gold Nugget in Atlantic City.
Morey's Piers and Resorts postpones opening
Morey's Piers and Resorts is postponing it’s opening day until Mother’s Day weekend, May 9-10, according to a news release from the company.
New Jersey DMV offices closed for two weeks
New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Chief Administrator Sue Fulton has announced that all New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission agency and road testing facilities will be closed effective immediately as a measure to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We anticipate re-opening in two weeks, on Monday, March 30, 2020.
All driver licenses, non-driver IDs, vehicle registrations, and inspection stickers expiring before May 31 have been extended by two months.
Most renewals, replacements, changes of address, and other transactions can be processed online at NJMVC.gov
Avalon closing borough buildings, cancelling meetings
Avalon is closing borough buildings and cancelling meetings in response to the spread of COVID-19, Public Information Officer Scott Wahl said in a release.
Avalon Community Hall and the Avalon Senior Center are closed through April 10, Wahl said Monday. Outdoor facilities, like playgrounds and basketball courts, will remain open.
Avalon Borough Hall remains open, but the borough urges residents who need a question answered call the office instead of visit in person. Surfaces in the building will be sanitized on a daily basis. Restrooms at Surfside Park on 30th Street will remain open.
The Avalon Environmental Commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, is cancelled. The Avalon Garden Club's Appreciation Breakfast scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, is cancelled. All scheduled events at the Community Hall, library and senior center are cancelled through April 10. Avalon Home and Land Owners Association's Community Connections event on Saturday, April 11, is cancelled and won't be rescheduled.
“This is the time to listen to the experts and take the necessary steps to make sure our community is as reasonably protected as possible from coronavirus”, Mayor Marty Pagliughi said. “We continue to receive new information and guidance and our Borough policies will be dictated by this information and adjusted accordingly.”
New Jersey courts postpone in-person proceedings
In-person Superior Court proceedings scheduled for Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17 will be postponed, Chief Justice Stuart Rabner announced Sunday night. During that time, the Judiciary will prepare to shift to virtual participation for attorneys, litigants and all court users, with extremely limited exceptions.
“On a typical court day, hundreds if not thousands of attorneys, litigants, and inmates appear in courts throughout the state. We are limiting physical interactions in our courts and shifting to video and phone conferencing options for attorneys, litigants and the public,” Chief Justice Rabner said.
Attorneys and litigants scheduled to appear for in-person matters at the trial level of the Superior Court and Tax Court on Monday and Tuesday should await notice of a new hearing date. Ongoing jury trials will continue as announced.
Critical court operations necessary to public safety or the administration of justice will continue. Emergent applications, as well as Extreme Risk Protective Orders and domestic violence temporary restraining orders submitted through local police departments, will continue to be accepted. The court also will continue to hold first appearance hearings and pretrial detention hearings.
Questions about individual cases should be directed to the relevant court offices. Updated information regarding court operations will continue to be made available at njcourts.gov.
Chick-fil-A to close dining rooms to limit person-to-person contact
Chick-fil-A will be suspending service in its restaurants' dining rooms to limit person-to-person contact while COVID-19 spreads, the chain said Sunday in a release.
Some restaurants will offer drive-thru service only, while others will continue to offer takeout, delivery and mobile orders.
In an effort to manage the evolving impact of coronavirus on our communities, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating to help limit person-to-person contact. Learn more: https://t.co/ydEgPsrFTm— Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) March 16, 2020
Gov. Murphy says officials considering statewide curfew
Officials are considering a statewide curfew to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Phil Murphy said Sunday morning.
Hoboken already implemented one — from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. — starting Monday.
Murphy was asked about curfews and also self-quarantine after Teaneck Mayor Mohammed Hameeduddin called for a citywide self-quarantine for the Bergen County town hit hard by COVID-19.
“We’re not there at a statewide level on either of those steps, but we could be," Murphy said on WBLS-FM 107.5. "The curfew is probably, of the two, is probably the more immediate one under consideration.”
Sea Isle City's Community Lodge and Recreation Building closed
SEA ISLE CITY — The Community Lodge and the Recreation Center are both closed until further notice, according to a release from the city. All events scheduled for both facilities are cancelled until further notice.
Ocean City closing all recreation facilities, cancelling all public events through end of April
OCEAN CITY — All recreational facilities will be closed and all planned public events through the end of April will be cancelled as the city monitors the spread of the new coronavirus, said Ocean City Public Information Officer Doug Bergen.
The Ocean City Community Center, which includes the Ocean City Free Public Library, Aquatic and Fitness Center, Arts Center, Historical Museum and Senior Center, plus the Ocean City Sports and Civic Center and other city facilities also will be closed. All Recreation Department programs are suspended until further notice, Bergen said in a release Sunday.
Upcoming scheduled events through the end of April are canceled, including the OC Con Comic and Memorabilia Show, Girls Weekend, the Great Egg Hunts on the beach, Easter Sunrise Service, the Doo Dah Parade and Mr. Mature beauty pageant.
All public meetings of boards and commissions, except for City Council, are postponed until further notice, Bergen said.
City Hall and the Knight Building will stay open. Access to the public, however, will be limited, Bergen said.
“As I mentioned in my update on Friday, there is no need to panic,” Mayor Jay Gillian said. “If we all work together to follow these guidelines, we can help protect the community from the worst of this virus.”
AtlantiCare to drastically limit visitors in response to spread of COVID-19
AtlantiCare will ban nearly all visitors to its hospitals in accordance with New Jersey Hospital Association’s voluntary guidelines, according to a post on the medical facility's Twitter page Sunday afternoon.
There are limited exceptions. Visitors for patients in hospice or end-of-life care will be chosen on a case-by-case basis. Maternity, pediatric and emergency patients can have one visitor or support person. Patients having same-day, outpatient surgeries can have one visitor.
Visitors and support persons will be screened for symptoms of flu, coronavirus and other illness.
Atlantic City Boys & Girls Club to remain open Monday, March 16
The Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City will remain open on Monday, March 16, according to COO Torrie Garvin.
Daily updates will be available on the chapter's Facebook and Instagram pages, Garvin said.
Police in Lower Twp. and Middle Twp. will take non-emergency reports over phone
The Middle Township Police Department and the Lower Township Police Department Saturday evening said they would be looking to take any reports from residents that are non-emergencies and do not require the collection of evidence over the phone.
The change is to cut down on unnecessary interactions that could spread the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, the two departments said in separate news releases.
Dispatchers will take callers' information and an officer will reach out in a "timely manner," Lower Township Police said.
The two departments stressed that the change was only for minor reports and was to protect the vulnerable populations in the community who could be easily infected with careless interactions.
"We feel that because our officers interact with many people throughout the day, having them unnecessarily interact with residents, many of which are considered ‘vulnerable’, is a prudent and judicious approach to limiting a possible exposure," Middle Township said in the release.
Katz Jewish Community Center in Margate
Katz Jewish Community Center in Margate will remain open during normal business hours for the time being. Various programs will be rescheduled, and the following will be cancelled beginning March 15:
- Group Fitness Classes
- Aquatics Classes
- Swim Lessons
- Swim Team
The Upcoming Events section of Katz's website will provide specific updates.
Barnegat Town Hall closed
The Township of Barnegat announced the following Saturday:
- Starting Monday, March 16, the town hall, recreation/community center and township owned buildings will be closed to the general public (excepting the police department vestibule). The public will only be allowed to enter with an appointment if they've answered no to the these screeing questions. Are you having flu-like symptoms such as cough, fever or shortness of breath? In the last 14 days have you traveled to a high-risk area for transmission of COVID-19 (mostly Europe or China)? Have you been in close contact with someone who is confirmed or is being evaluated for COVID-19?
- Township offices will be fully staffed. Citizens will be required to phone, email or postal mail their business. Where available, payments will be taken over the phone or can be left in the drop box in front of Town Hall. Online services and forms can be found on the township's website.
- No changes will be made to trash or recycling pick-ups.
Municipal Directory: 609-698-0080
Departmental Extension:
Public Works: Trash/Recycling: 120
Tax/Water Collector: 140, 142, 143
Tax Assessor: 147
Building Permits: 114, 150, 153
Planning/Zoning Board: 155
Code Enforcement: 159
Recreation: 130, 132, 122
Finance: 164
Municipal Clerk: 174, 190
Registrar Vital Statistics: 176
W/S Utility Maintenance: 609-698-6185
Middle Township announcements
Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue announced Saturday afternoon, the following measures:
- All programs at the Devico Senior Center are cancelled until further notice.
- All indoor programs and activities at recreation centers are cancelled.
- Spring sports scrimmages and games are postponed.
- The Homework Club at the MLK Center will continue while schools are open.
- Outdoor facilities will remain open to the public.
- As ordered by the state, Middle Township Municipal Court dates are cancelled through the end of March.
- Town Hall will remain open. All those in need of municipal services are encouraged to communicate by email or phone when possible.
- The police department will be releasing new protocols related to officers response to minor, not emergency, calls for service.
Ocean City PTA's A Night in Monte Carlo
Given the recent recommendations of the Cape May County Health Department, a decision has been made to postpone the Night in Monte Carlo casino event scheduled for March 21 at the Sea Isle City Yacht Club. A new date will be set.
Absecon Little League
The Absecon Athletic & Social Club and Absecon Little League have suspended all practices and games effective immediately, the city says.
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the South Jersey Shore
The board of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the South Jersey Shore in Galloway Township decided Thursday to suspend all activities at its UU Center for four weeks, and longer if warranted. Worship will still happen online, as will twice weekly pastoral chat sessions which will be broadcast on ZOOM.
Cape May MAC cancels two programs
In an abundance of caution for our attendees, The Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC) announces cancellation of two public programs:
Wednesday, March 18 at noon
Lunch & Learn: Wonderful Women of World War II, with Rich Chiemingo
Heroes overseas and on the home front, the women of World War II: who they were, what they accomplished and why they should be remembered. Cape May United Methodist Church, 635 Washington St., Cape May.
Wednesday, March 25 at noon
Lunch & Learn: Fabulous First Ladies (Part II), with Mary Stewart
The second half of MAC’s popular Fabulous First Ladies series. Cape May United Methodist Church, 635 Washington St., Cape May.
Project Prom at Kensington Furniture in Northfield
An annual drive to give away 2,000 prom dresses to local girls has been postponed to mid-April due to COVID-19 fears, organizer Rene Kane wrote in an email Friday.
A message to Kane from Kensington said the store wanted to minimize the number of people inside it at a given time.
"Today, 40 girls left with dresses and huge smiles on their faces. We shed a few happy tears, which made us all feel that the work involved to put this together was worth it," Kane wrote in an email. "We left all the racks as if we will be back."
Project Prom originally was scheduled to run Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
South Jersey Jazz Society cancels performances
The South Jersey Jazz Society announced Friday that it was suspending all performances until mid-April.
Mission Point Church
Mission Point Church in Somers Point sent an email to parishioners Friday evening saying Sunday services on March 15 and March 22 have been canceled. The church also will not hold its junior and senior high youth group meetings on March 15 and 19. Also, its Mothers of Preschoolers ministry will not meet on March 17. For more information, go to the church's website at mymissionpoint.com.
Avalon Library and History Center cancel programming
The Avalon Free Public Library and History Center has canceled all programming through April 10, according to a news release from the library. However, the library will remain open from patrons with normal hours of operation.
For updates, visit avalonfreelibrary.org.
Atlantic City Boardwalk Committee Meeting canceled
The Atlantic City Boardwalk Committee Meeting, scheduled for March 18, has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for April 8.
Wildwoods Spring Bridal Expo has been postponed
The Wildwoods Convention Center and the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce has postponed The Wildwoods Spring Bridal Expo scheduled for this Sunday, March 15, to a date TBD.
98 Degrees show in Atlantic City postponed
The 98 Degrees show scheduled for April 18 at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino has been postponed to July 11.
Cape May police cancel comedy night
The Cape May Police Department have canceled comedy night.
Cape May Point Planning Board meeting postponed
The Cape May Point Planning Board meeting scheduled for March 18 has been postponed, according to a news release from the board. The next regularly scheduled meeting is April 15.
Atlantic City Free Public Library programs
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Atlantic City Free Public Library has canceled all of its programs and classes through mid-April.
“Our top priority is the safety of our public and staff,” Library Director Robert Rynkiewicz said. “We’ll revisit the situation in a month and consult with local officials to see when it’s safe to resume our usual schedule.”
Follow the library on social media or visit acfpl.org for updates.
Fresh Start Church moves gathering from in-person to online
Fresh Start Church has moved all face-to-face gatherings online over concerns for the spread of COVID-19. Volunteer teams will not be meeting. Instead, they encouraged those who would attend to watch one of the four online gatherings they have planned for Sunday at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled in North Wildwood
NORTH WILDWOOD - The St. Patrick's Day celebration and parade, which was supposed to start at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at City Hall, has been canceled. Participants were to include VFW Color Guard, Vietnam Veterans of America, Irish Pipe Brigade, Emerald Society and Miss North Wildwood.
Sea Isle City's St. Patrick's Day Parade is postponed
SEA ISLE CITY - The Shriner's Hospital benefit that was scheduled to take place on Friday at KIX-McNutley's on 63 Street has been postponed until April 17.
Sea Isle City's 2020 Saint Patrick's Day Parade, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed until April 18.
Additional information about events taking place in Sea Isle City has been placed at visitsicnj.com
Cage Fury Fighting Championships at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
🚨 CFFC 82 POSTPONED 🚨 pic.twitter.com/odKCEg3Yhf— Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) (@CFFCMMA) March 12, 2020
Gov. Murphy recommends canceling all events of 250 or more people
Governor Phil Murphy Thursday recommended that all events of 250 or more people in New Jersey — including concerts, parades and sporting events — be cancelled to "flatten the curve" of COVID-19 cases.
For all events still being held, Murphy said, state officials encourage attendees to practice common sense hygiene, like washing hands routinely. They also suggest that people who do not feel well stay home, and that everyone try to maintain a six-foot distance from others.
“Our frontline efforts right now must be to aggressively mitigate the potential for exposure and further spread. We are taking this step because social distancing works," Murphy said in the statement. "It is our best chance to ‘flatten the curve’ and mitigate the chance of rapid spread, so we can respond to this public health emergency in an even more focused manner.”
'Guys and Dolls' at Holy Spirit High School
Due to rising concerns around COVID-19, Holy Spirit has decided to cancel/postpone a dress rehearsal scheduled for Sunday.
The school will update if it reschedules the event.
Somers Point non-school-related activities
Somers Point School District is limiting after-hours usage to school-sponsored activities only until further notice, effective immediately. This includes Coach Woody’s Saturday Basketball Camp.
Atlantic City St. Patrick's Day Parade
Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced this afternoon that the Parade, scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m., has been cancelled.
Margaret Mace School afterschool activities
Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood has postponed sporting events and large afterschool events until further notice. This includes Thursday's volleyball game against St. Mary's of Vineland.
Stockton University events
The following previously announced public events at Stockton University have been canceled:
• March 14: Pinelands Short Course at Galloway campus
• March 14: Aunt Mary Pat at Dante Hall in Atlantic City
• March 15: Lines on the Pines at the Galloway campus
• March 22: Bay Atlantic Symphony at the Performing Arts Center
• March 24: Cape Atlantic Regional College Fair
• March 27: The Byrne Brothers at the Performing Arts Center
• March 28: Pirates of Penzance at the Performing Arts Center
• April 2: Stockton Chamber Players at the Performing Arts Center
• April 3: Think Pink Floyd at the Performing Arts Center
• All Spring Break athletic field trips
New Jersey Special Olympics basketball championships
The New Jersey Special Olympics basketball championships scheduled to be played in the Wildwoods March 28-29 has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns
United States Air Force Heritage Brass Concert postponed
The free concert of the United States Air Force Heritage Brass of the USAF Heritage of American Band, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at the Landis Theater in Vineland, has been postponed. They will reschedule all of the band's New Jersey concert dates, and further information will be forthcoming when that happens.
Reception for HERstory exhibit at Noyes Arts Garage
The reception for the African American Heritage Museum of Southern NJ exhibit, entitled Talking About HERstory, which focuses on dozens of African American South Jersey women, has been postponed from Friday to 1 to 2 p.m. April 11 in the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City.
Lines on the Pines
The event was scheduled for Sunday at Stockton University.
Air Force Band Concert in Ocean City
The current tour of the brass ensemble of the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band, including a free show that had been scheduled for March 15 at the Ocean City Music Pier, has been canceled. The city hopes to reschedule the performance at a later date.
Adam Sandler at Hard Rock
Hey you guys. We've been looking forward to this upcoming tour for a long time but after a lot of thought we have decided to postpone the March dates. Health officials say that large gatherings should be avoided to help stop or prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so we will—— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) March 11, 2020
Adam Sandler's March 14 show at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has been postponed. No new date is listed on the venue's website.
Avalon’s Shop-A-Holics event
Originally scheduled for March 12-14 at The Princeton and The Whitebrier in Avalon, the “Avalon Shop-A-Holics Weekend” has been canceled due to the spread of COVID-19. It will not be rescheduled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.