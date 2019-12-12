ATLANTIC CITY — The resort's nine casinos surpassed $3 billion in annual total gaming revenue last month, a milestone the industry has not met in several years.
Atlantic City casinos reported just shy of $288.6 million in total gaming revenue in November, an increase of 16.5% over the same period last year, according to the state Division of Gaming Enforcement. Year-to-date, the industry has reported $3.02 billion in revenue, an increase of 15.7% over 2018 through 11 months.
The $3 billion generated by the casinos in 2019 is significant for Atlantic City because it triggers an increase in the amount of payment in lieu of taxes the city receives. Based on state legislation passed in 2016, Atlantic City will receive $152 million from the nine properties for the 2020 budget, an increase of $20 million from the most recent casino tax payment. The downside for the city is that the revenue benchmark also triggers a crediting mechanism that reduces the amount of investment alternative tax, or IAT, funds by nearly $14 million that the city is statutorily mandated to use for debt payments.
While acknowledging the city would be in a less-than ideal situation as a result of the industry's success, Mayor Marty Small Sr. was laudatory of the overall accomplishment.
"I know there were a lot of naysayers around 2014 who thought that we would never get to this level," Small said. "We are far from the level of $5.2 billion that we were in 2006, but this is a step in the right direction."
ATLANTIC CITY — Just when it seems the seaside resort is poised to get its fiscal house in o…
The industry last reported more than $3 billion in gaming revenue in 2012 ($3.05 billion), when there were 12 casinos and online gambling and sports wagering had not yet been introduced. In 2018, Atlantic City’s total gaming revenue was $2.86 billion. After dipping to $2.56 billion annual gaming revenue in 2015, the industry began trending upward and 2019 marks the fourth consecutive year of market increases.
The addition of two properties in 2018 — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Ocean Casino Resort — as well as the introduction of legalized sports betting and the continued growth of online gaming all contributed to the revenue gains in 2019. Total gaming revenue has increased for 18 consecutive months, beginning in June 2018 with the dual casino openings.
James Plousis, chairman of the Casino Control Commission, said that it was "gratifying" for state regulators to "see another month of growth in Atlantic City."
"All areas of the business, including slots, table games, internet wagering and sports wagering, outperformed last year and contributed to a combined increase," Plousis said. "Importantly, this growth was not solely because two casinos reopened in 2018. The seven preexisting casinos reported a combined increase of $30 million, or 14.4%, indicating that there are opportunities for all of the operators to compete in this market."
Rummy Pandit, executive director of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality & Tourism at Stockton University, said the industry "continues to surpass its revenue numbers largely due to the diversification of its revenue base, transforming from a gaming-centric market to a destination resort catering to multiple market segments offering gaming and non-gaming activities and services."
"Diversification of the gaming product through the introduction of internet gaming and sports wagering is certainly evidence of such growth," Pandit said. "Additionally, the continued introduction and growth of non-gaming activities within the lodging, entertainment and food and beverage segments have driven the non-gaming ratios to a historic high 47.21% of total revenues in the third quarter of 2019."
DSC_7392.JPG
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
DSC_7375.JPG
DSC_7406.JPG
DSC_7389.JPG
DSC_7383.JPG
DSC_7385.JPG
DSC_7386.JPG
DSC_7388.JPG
DSC_7393.JPG
DSC_7395.JPG
DSC_7398.JPG
DSC_7399.JPG
DSC_7400.JPG
DSC_7401.JPG
DSC_7404.JPG
DSC_7405.JPG
DSC_7408.JPG
DSC_7410.JPG
DSC_7413.JPG
DSC_7415.JPG
DSC_7416.JPG
DSC_7421.JPG
DSC_7422.JPG
DSC_7431.JPG
DSC_7440.JPG
DSC_7444.JPG
DSC_7445.JPG
DSC_7447.JPG
DSC_7450.JPG
DSC_7459.JPG
DSC_7460.JPG
DSC_7468.JPG
DSC_7471.JPG
DSC_7492.JPG
DSC_7498.JPG
DSC_7504.JPG
DSC_7517.JPG
DSC_7529.JPG
DSC_7536.JPG
DSC_7539.JPG
DSC_7542.JPG
DSC_7556.JPG
DSC_7578.JPG
DSC_7579.JPG
DSC_7585.JPG
DSC_7596.JPG
DSC_7605.JPG
DSC_7611.JPG
DSC_7613.JPG
This story is developing. Check back for more details.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.