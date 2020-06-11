ATLANTIC CITY — City Mayor Marty Small Sr. is scheduled to make a “major announcement” Thursday morning about the former Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino.
A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Mississippi Avenue and the Boardwalk, according to a news release from the city.
In April, a Superior Court judge ordered IEP AC Plaza LLC, a subsidiary of billionaire hedge fund manager Carl Icahn’s real estate empire, to present a demolition plan for the building within 45 days.
The city filed suit March 12 against the building’s owner seeking the immediate demolition or “wrapping” of the 36-year-old structure after officials deemed it a risk to public safety.
On the same day city officials held a news conference announcing the legal action, representatives for Icahn Enterprises LP said plans to bring the building down were already being executed. IEP retained a demolition project manager and estimated the building could be down within two years, according to court documents.
Staff Writer David Danzis contributed to this report.
