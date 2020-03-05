ATLANTIC CITY — For the next two weeks, the East Coast’s premier gaming destination will be host to a series of nongaming events that showcase the resort’s diversity and ability to attract visitors who may not necessarily be coming to play slot machines or table games.
The NJSIAA state wrestling championships, Atlantic City Restaurant Week and the 2020 MAAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships highlight a 10-day stretch that will also include multiple concerts, boxing, Mike Tyson’s one-man show, an Adam Sandler stand-up comedy show and concludes with the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
“This is exactly the kind of thing the city needs to do more of,” said Rummy Pandit, executive director of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality & Tourism at Stockton University. “There’s an advantage to doing them all together. By co-existing around the same period, they tend to feed off each other ... and expose new market segments to all that the city has to offer.”
Pandit said the diverse crowds that will be in Atlantic City over the first couple of weeks in March will not only benefit host venues, such as Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and several of the casinos, but will provide an opening for existing businesses, such as the dining and entertainment options on Tennessee Avenue, to draw in new customers.
“This is really an opportunity for a collective effort on the part of Atlantic City to showcase all its products and services,” he said.
Over the course of the wrestling tournament, Boardwalk Hall will welcome about 32,000 people, said Jim McDonald, general manager of Boardwalk Hall and the Atlantic City Convention Center for Spectra Venue Management. For the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference basketball tournament, which is in the first year of a three-year deal with the city, McDonald estimated 20,000 attendees will come to Boardwalk Hall, some of whom have likely never stepped foot in Atlantic City.
ATLANTIC CITY — Country music singer Luke Bryan is going to be performing on the beach this …
Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, said the timing is also important for the city and surrounding businesses, as many of the events are scheduled for midweek, which typically draws fewer out-of-towners. The fact that the events are taking place during the resort’s pre-summer “shoulder season” is a benefit as well, he said.
Annual events, such as the wrestling tournament and restaurant week, not only bring back repeat guests but introduce Atlantic City to new visitors every year, Chait said.
The three-day state wrestling championships, the five-day college basketball tournament and a Hard Hitting Promotions boxing match between Derrick Webster and Gabriel Pham at Bally’s Atlantic City on Saturday add to the city’s long history as an underrated sports town.
Stockton University will host walking tours of the Downbeach communities this spring.
“Atlantic City can absolutely be a sports destination,” Chait said. “We have the capacity to host diverse events, and, honestly, Atlantic City has, for many years, had a really diverse group of sports events.”
The state wrestling championships will be at Boardwalk Hall from Thursday through Saturday. The college basketball tournament will be at the hall from Tuesday through March 14.
“Atlantic City does a great job of servicing people once they get here,” McDonald said. “So we have the opportunity, not just at Boardwalk Hall or the Convention Center, to put our best foot forward ... (because) the good word from a positive experience trickles down to others.”
Atlantic City Restaurant Week, with more than 70 participating dining establishments in and around the city, will begin Sunday and run through March 13.
The annual Atlantic City St. Patrick’s Day Parade will step off at 1 p.m. March 14 on the Boardwalk.
statewrt
Southern's Frank Molinaro reacts to winning over St. Aug Ricky Hyson in second round 140 lb match. Fri. 3/10/06 First round of NJSIAA state wrestling tournament at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
state wrestling tourn
Egg Harbor Township wrestler, Nigel Toussaint, (in black and white) and Emerson/Park Ridge wrestler, Robbie Maggiulli, (in red and white). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Wednesday, March, 6, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
sat state wrestling
St Aug Joe Esposito (right) moves on Delbarton Jorge Lopez, 138 lb. Wrestleback. EVENING MATCHES Saturday March 3 2012 State Wrestling Championships, Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
sun state wrestling
St Joseph Roy Lucas (top) wins over West Orange Anthony Angelone for 3rd place, 220 lb. Sunday March 4 2012 State Wrestling Championships, Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
sun state wrestling
Lacey's Lex Knapp reacts to a loss to Phillipsburg's Brandon Hull in the 220 lb. FINAL. Sunday March 4 2012 State Wrestling Championships, Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
statewrestling
Southern Regional's Frank Molinaro (celebrates his win over EHT's Jimmy Garrett after the 125 lb match. Sat. 3/12/05 Semi-finals NJ State Wrestling Championships at Baoardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling tourn
State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Wednesday, March, 6, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
statewrt
Southern's Glen Carson (top) controls Voorhees' Zack Voyce to win in first round 215 lb match. Fri. 3/10/06 First round of NJSIAA state wrestling tournament at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling tourn
Egg Harbor Township wrestler, Nigel Toussaint, (in black and white) and Emerson/Park Ridge wrestler, Robbie Maggiulli, (in red and white). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Wednesday, March, 6, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
Egg Harbor Township wrestler, Nigel Toussaint, (in black and white) and Emerson/Park Ridge wrestler, Robbie Maggiulli, (in red and white). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Wednesday, March, 6, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling 06
Southern junior Frank Molinaro (center) in control during his win over River Dell's Daryl Cocozzo in the 140 lb class. Sun. 3/12/06 NJSIAA state wrestling tournament finals at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling tourn
Egg Harbor Township wrestler, Nigel Toussaint, (in black and white) and Emerson/Park Ridge wrestler, Robbie Maggiulli, (in red and white). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Wednesday, March, 6, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
Hammonton wrestler, Dave Williams, (in blue) and Bergen Catholic wrestler, John Sebastian, (in gold). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Wednesday, March, 6, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
Hammonton wrestler, Dave Williams, (in blue) and Bergen Catholic wrestler, John Sebastian, (in gold). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Wednesday, March, 6, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
Hammonton wrestler, Dave Williams, (in blue) and Bergen Catholic wrestler, John Sebastian, (in gold). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Wednesday, March, 6, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
South Plainfield wrestler, Anthony Ashnault, (in green) celebrates his victory over Hunterdon Central wrestler, Gary Dinmore, (in white). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Wednesday, March, 6, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
South Plainfield wrestler, Anthony Ashnault, (in green) celebrates his victory over Hunterdon Central wrestler, Gary Dinmore, (in white). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Wednesday, March, 6, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
South Plainfield wrestler, Anthony Ashnault, (in green) and Hunterdon Central wrestler, Gary Dinmore, (in white). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Wednesday, March, 6, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
South Plainfield wrestler, Anthony Ashnault, (in green) and Hunterdon Central wrestler, Gary Dinmore, (in white). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Wednesday, March, 6, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
South Plainfield wrestler, Anthony Ashnault, (in green) and Hunterdon Central wrestler, Gary Dinmore, (in white). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Wednesday, March, 6, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
Holy Spirit wrestler, Patrick D'Arcy, (in blue) Jackson Liberty wrestler, Michael Russo, (in red). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Wednesday, March, 6, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
Holy Spirit wrestler, Patrick D'Arcy, (in blue) Jackson Liberty wrestler, Michael Russo, (in red). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Wednesday, March, 6, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
Holy Spirit wrestler, Patrick D'Arcy, (in blue) Jackson Liberty wrestler, Michael Russo, (in red). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Wednesday, March, 6, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Wednesday, March, 6, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
Holy Spirit wrestler, Patrick D'Arcy, (in blue) Jackson Liberty wrestler, Michael Russo, (in red). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Wednesday, March, 6, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
Egg Harbor Township wrestler, Nigel Toussaint. State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Sunday, March, 10, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
Egg Harbor Township wrestler, Nigel Toussaint, (in black and white) and Emerson/Park Ridge wrestler, Robbie Maggiulli, (in red and white). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Sunday, March, 10, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Sunday, March, 10, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
Egg Harbor Township wrestler, Nigel Toussaint, (in black and white) and Emerson/Park Ridge wrestler, Robbie Maggiulli, (in red and white). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Sunday, March, 10, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
Egg Harbor Township wrestler, Nigel Toussaint, (in black and white) and Emerson/Park Ridge wrestler, Robbie Maggiulli, (in red and white). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Sunday, March, 10, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
Egg Harbor Township wrestler, Nigel Toussaint, (in black and white) and Emerson/Park Ridge wrestler, Robbie Maggiulli, (in red and white). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Sunday, March, 10, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Sunday, March, 10, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
Egg Harbor Township wrestler, Nigel Toussaint, (in black and white) and Emerson/Park Ridge wrestler, Robbie Maggiulli, (in red and white). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Sunday, March, 10, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
Hammonton wrestler, David Williams, (in blue) and Bergen Catholic wrestler, John Sebastian, (in gold). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Sunday, March, 10, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
Hammonton wrestler, David Williams, (in blue) and Bergen Catholic wrestler, John Sebastian, (in gold). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Sunday, March, 10, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
Hammonton wrestler, Dave Williams, (in blue) and Bergen Catholic wrestler, John Sebastian, (in gold). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Wednesday, March, 6, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
Hammonton wrestler, David Williams, (in blue) and Bergen Catholic wrestler, John Sebastian, (in gold). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Sunday, March, 10, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
South Plainfield wrestler, Anthony Ashnault, (in green) celebrates his victory over Hunterdon Central wrestler, Gary Dinmore, (in white). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Sunday, March, 10, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
South Plainfield wrestler, Anthony Ashnault, (in green) and Hunterdon Central wrestler, Gary Dinmore, (in white). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Sunday, March, 10, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
South Plainfield wrestler, Anthony Ashnault, (in green) and Hunterdon Central wrestler, Gary Dinmore, (in white). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Sunday, March, 10, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
Holy Spirit wrestler, Patrick D'Arcy, (in blue) Jackson Liberty wrestler, Michael Russo, (in red). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Sunday, March, 10, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Sunday, March, 10, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
South Plainfield wrestler, Anthony Ashnault, (in green) and Hunterdon Central wrestler, Gary Dinmore, (in white). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Sunday, March, 10, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
South Plainfield wrestler, Anthony Ashnault, (in green) celebrates his victory over Hunterdon Central wrestler, Gary Dinmore, (in white). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Sunday, March, 10, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
Holy Spirit wrestler, Patrick D'Arcy, (in blue) Jackson Liberty wrestler, Michael Russo, (in red). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Sunday, March, 10, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
Holy Spirit wrestler, Patrick D'Arcy, (in blue) Jackson Liberty wrestler, Michael Russo, (in red). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Sunday, March, 10, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
Holy Spirit wrestler, Patrick D'Arcy, (in blue) Jackson Liberty wrestler, Michael Russo, (in red). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Sunday, March, 10, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
Holy Spirit wrestler, Patrick D'Arcy, (in blue) Jackson Liberty wrestler, Michael Russo, (in red). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Sunday, March, 10, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
state wrestling tourn
State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Sunday, March, 10, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
Gildner
State High School Wrestling Tournament Finals at Atlantic City Boardwalk Convention Hall. Rich Gildner of Southern Regional celebrates after his multi-overtime win in the 171 lb. final.
BEN FOGLETTO
Gildner
State High School Wrestling Tournament Finals at Atlantic City Boardwalk Convention Hall. Rich Gildner of Southern Regional looks up at the refereeÕs call that sent his match into overtime leading to his win in the 171 lb. class.
BEN FOGLETTO
Gildner Freer
State High School Wrestling Tournament Finals at Atlantic City Boardwalk Convention Hall. Rich Gildner of Southern Regional controls Aaron Freer of Phillipsburg.
BEN FOGLETTO
STATE WRES FINAL.10951
State High School Wrestling Tournament Finals at A.C. Boardwalk Convention Hall. Mtume Goodrum of Absegami attempts to flip James LaVelle of Hanover Park. Goodrum lost the match.
BEN FOGLETTO
Carlino
State High School Wrestling Tournament Finals at Atlantic City Boardwalk Convention Hall. Chris Carlino of Absegami has hand raised by ref after taking third place in the 171 lb. division against Mike Bassett of Paramus.
BEN FOGLETTO
WRESTLING
Fans cheer as 8 wrestling mats are used for matches at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall for the NJ State Wrestling Championships. Fri. 3/12/04
BEN FOGLETTO
WRESTLING
Fans cheer as 8 wrestling mats are used for matches at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall for the NJ State Wrestling Championships. Fri. 3/12/04
BEN FOGLETTO
WRESTLING
Fans cheer as 8 wrestling mats are used for matches at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall for the NJ State Wrestling Championships. Fri. 3/12/04
BEN FOGLETTO
WRESTLING
Newark Acadamy's Rob Hickman (left) and Southern Regional's Bobby Shea wrestle at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall for the NJ State Wrestling Championships. Fri. 3/12/04
BEN FOGLETTO
WRESTLING
Oakcrest's Ricky Carlson (right) wrestles South Plainfield's Paul Ritchie 145 lb preliminary at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall for the NJ State Wrestling Championships. Fri. 3/12/04
BEN FOGLETTO
WRESTLING
Buena's Ricky Wilcox waits with the refs for his opponent at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall for the NJ State Wrestling Championships. Fri. 3/12/04 Wilcox won over Milburn's Seth Podhoretz in preliminaries.
BEN FOGLETTO
WRESTLING
Oakcrest's Ricky Carlson wrestles South Plainfield's Paul Ritchie (hidden) 145 lb preliminary at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall for the NJ State Wrestling Championships. Fri. 3/12/04
BEN FOGLETTO
WRESTLING
Beuna's Ricky Wilcox (right) controls Milburn's Seth Podhoretz 140 lb at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall for the NJ State Wrestling Championships. Fri. 3/12/04 Wilcox won over Milburn's Seth Podhoretz in preliminaries.
BEN FOGLETTO
WRESTLING
EHT's James Garrett tries to gain control over Southern's Luke Lanno. 112 lb. at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall for the NJ State Wrestling Championships. Fri. 3/12/04
BEN FOGLETTO
WRESTLING
EHT's James Garrett near tears after losing to Southern's Luke Lanno. 112 lb. at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall for the NJ State Wrestling Championships. Fri. 3/12/04
BEN FOGLETTO
WRESTLING
Absegami's Ryan Goodman waits for his match with coach Barber at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall for the NJ State Wrestling Championships. Fri. 3/12/04
BEN FOGLETTO
WRESTLING
Absegami's Ryan Goodman(top) controls Moorestown's Tyler Grace at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall for the NJ State Wrestling Championships. Fri. 3/12/04
BEN FOGLETTO
WRESTLING
Absegami's Ryan Goodman controls Moorestown's Tyler Grace at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall for the NJ State Wrestling Championships. Fri. 3/12/04
BEN FOGLETTO
WRESTLING
Absegami's Nick Bridge (top) contols Cinnaminson's James Saxton 125 lb at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall for the NJ State Wrestling Championships. Fri. 3/12/04
BEN FOGLETTO
WRESTLING
Absegami's Phil Black (top) controls Rancocas Valley's Justin Pilla 125 lb at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall for the NJ State Wrestling Championships. Fri. 3/12/04
BEN FOGLETTO
WRESTLING
Absegami's Phil Black (left) controls Rancocas Valley's Justin Pilla 125 lb at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall for the NJ State Wrestling Championships. Fri. 3/12/04
BEN FOGLETTO
WRESTLING
Absegami's Nick Bridge (top) contols Cinnaminson's James Saxton 125 lb at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall for the NJ State Wrestling Championships. Fri. 3/12/04
BEN FOGLETTO
WRESTLING
Phillips burg's Brandon Stillo (top) controls Southern Rob Hickman 125 lb at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall for the NJ State Wrestling Championships. Fri. 3/12/04
BEN FOGLETTO
statewrt
Southern's Luke Lanno (top) controls Bish Ahr's Hector Gonzalez on way to win in second round 135 lb match. Fri. 3/10/06 First round of NJSIAA state wrestling tournament at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
statewrt
Southern's Frank Molinaro. Fri. 3/10/06 First round of NJSIAA state wrestling tournament at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
statewrt
Southern's Frank Molinaro (top) controls St. Aug Ricky Hyson on way to win in second round 140 lb match. Fri. 3/10/06 First round of NJSIAA state wrestling tournament at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
statewrt
Buena's Joe Gamble (top) controls Jackson'e Ken Carney to win in first round 160 lb match. Fri. 3/10/06 First round of NJSIAA state wrestling tournament at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
statewrt
Fans react to matches. Fri. 3/10/06 First round of NJSIAA state wrestling tournament at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
statewrt
Southern's Keith Dillard (top) controls Mount Olive's Eric DiColo to win in first round 145 lb match. Fri. 3/10/06 First round of NJSIAA state wrestling tournament at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
statewrt
Absegami's Kason Jamison (right) swings Savreville's Tom Danielsen on way to win in first round 145 lb match. Fri. 3/10/06 First round of NJSIAA state wrestling tournament at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
statewrt
Absegami's Ali Majd (right) controls Par Hills' Paul Galipeau in first round 125 lb match. Majd won. Fri. 3/10/06 First round of NJSIAA state wrestling tournament at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling 06
Mike Grey of Delbarton (top) turns Jake Sweezy of Delran during a 125 lb match. Grey won. Sat. 3/11/06 Semi-finals of NJSIAA state wrestling tournament at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling 06
Mike Grey of Delbarton (top) controls Jake Sweezy of Delran during a 125 lb match. Grey won. Sat. 3/11/06 Semi-finals of NJSIAA state wrestling tournament at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling 06
Southern's Frank Molinaro is lifted by Millville's Shacoi Berry in a 140 lb match. Molinaro won. Sat. 3/11/06 Semi-finals of NJSIAA state wrestling tournament at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling 06
Roy Dragon of Bridgewater (right) controls St. Joe's Jack Corcoran in a 215 lb match. Corcoran came from behind in the final 8 seconds to win. Sat. 3/11/06 Semi-finals of NJSIAA state wrestling tournament at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling 06
St. Joe's Jack Corcoran reacts by indicating to coaches that he 'used his head' after a come from behind win over Roy Dragon of Bridgewater in a 215 lb match. Sat. 3/11/06 Semi-finals of NJSIAA state wrestling tournament at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling 06
Southern's Frank Molinaro puts a head lock on Millville's Shacoi Berry in a 140 lb match. Molinaro won. Sat. 3/11/06 Semi-finals of NJSIAA state wrestling tournament at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling 06
Millville's Shacoi Berry is tossed by Southern's Frank Molinaro in a 140 lb match. Molinaro won. Sat. 3/11/06 Semi-finals of NJSIAA state wrestling tournament at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling 06
Southern's Luke Lanno (center) is tangled with Dave Greenwald of St. Marys in a 135 lb match. Greenwald pinned Lanno for the win. Sat. 3/11/06 Semi-finals of NJSIAA state wrestling tournament at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling 06
Mike Grey of Delbarton (right) talks with coach after a win over Jake Sweezy of Delran in a 125 lb match. Sat. 3/11/06 Semi-finals of NJSIAA state wrestling tournament at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling 06
Anthony Luma of EHT (left) controls Mike Bastante of Passaic during a 119 lb wrestleback. Luma won. Sat. 3/11/06 Semi-finals of NJSIAA state wrestling tournament at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling 06
Southern's Frank Molinaro slaps the hand of a teammate after his win over Millville's Shacoi Berry in a 140 lb match. Sat. 3/11/06 Semi-finals of NJSIAA state wrestling tournament at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling 06
Anthony Luma of EHT (left) controls Mike Bastante of Passaic during a 119 lb wrestleback. Luma won. Sat. 3/11/06 Semi-finals of NJSIAA state wrestling tournament at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling 06
Southern's Luke Lanno reacts after being pinned by Dave Greenwald of St. Marys in a 135 lb match. Sat. 3/11/06 Semi-finals of NJSIAA state wrestling tournament at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling 06
Anthony Luma of EHT reacts after a win over Mike Bastante of Passaic in a 119 lb wrestleback. Sat. 3/11/06 Semi-finals of NJSIAA state wrestling tournament at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling 06
Holy Spirit's Mac Mancuso (left) is controled by Marlboro's Nick Parisi in a 189 lb match. Mancuso lost. Sat. 3/11/06 Semi-finals of NJSIAA state wrestling tournament at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling 06
St. Joe's Jack Corcoran (right) spins to avoid Roy Dragon of Bridgewater in a 215 lb match. Corcoran came from behind in the final 8 seconds to win. Sat. 3/11/06 Semi-finals of NJSIAA state wrestling tournament at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling 06
Southern's Luke Lanno (face on left) and Dave Greenwald of St. Marys in a 135 lb match. Greenwald pinned Lanno for the win. Sat. 3/11/06 Semi-finals of NJSIAA state wrestling tournament at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling 06
Southern's Luke Lanno (left) is pushed off after losing his head gear by Dale Fava of Don Bosco. Lanno lost his bid for 3rd place in the 135 lb competition. Sun. 3/12/06 NJSIAA state wrestling tournament finals at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling 06
Shacoi Berry of Millville (top) tries for a pin on Matt DeTroia of West Essex in the 140 lb division. Berry won 5th place and also his 100th career match. Sun. 3/12/06 NJSIAA state wrestling tournament finals at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling 06
Shacoi Berry of Millville (top) tries for a pin on Matt DeTroia of West Essex in the 140 lb division. Berry won 5th place and also his 100th career match. Sun. 3/12/06 NJSIAA state wrestling tournament finals at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling 06
Southern's Keith Dillard celebrates with coach Dan Roy after a quick pin of Bergen Catholic's Matt Morgenstern early in the first period of the 145 lb match for 5th place. Sun. 3/12/06 NJSIAA state wrestling tournament finals at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling 06
Southern's Keith Dillard celebrates with coach Dan Roy after a quick pin of Bergen Catholic's Matt Morgenstern early in the first period of the 145 lb match for 5th place. Sun. 3/12/06 NJSIAA state wrestling tournament finals at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling 06
Delbarton senior Mike Grey celebrates his 4th state championship in the arms of his coach after defeating South Plainfield's Jimmy Conroy in the 125 lb class. Sun. 3/12/06 NJSIAA state wrestling tournament finals at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling 06
Delbarton senior Mike Grey (front) turns against South Plainfield's Jimmy Conroy in the 125 lb class. Grey is the first to win a 4th state championship. Sun. 3/12/06 NJSIAA state wrestling tournament finals at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling 06
Southern junior Frank Molinaro celebrates his win over River Dell's Daryl Cocozzo in the 140 lb class. Sun. 3/12/06 NJSIAA state wrestling tournament finals at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling 06
Southern junior Frank Molinaro begins to celebrate his win over River Dell's Daryl Cocozzo at the final second of the 140 lb class. Sun. 3/12/06 NJSIAA state wrestling tournament finals at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling 06
Southern junior Frank Molinaro (top) in control during his win over River Dell's Daryl Cocozzo in the 140 lb class. Sun. 3/12/06 NJSIAA state wrestling tournament finals at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling 06
St. Joseph senior Jack Corcoran rests and talks to coach off matt after winning over Lenape Valley's D.J. Russo in the 215 lb class. Sun. 3/12/06 NJSIAA state wrestling tournament finals at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling 06
St. Joseph senior Jack Corcoran rests and talks to coach off matt after winning over Lenape Valley's D.J. Russo in the 215 lb class. Sun. 3/12/06 NJSIAA state wrestling tournament finals at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling 06
St. Joseph senior Jack Corcoran (center) celebrates after winning over Lenape Valley's D.J. Russo in the 215 lb class. Sun. 3/12/06 NJSIAA state wrestling tournament finals at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling 06
St. Joseph senior Jack Corcoran (center) celebrates after winning over Lenape Valley's D.J. Russo in the 215 lb class. Sun. 3/12/06 NJSIAA state wrestling tournament finals at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling 06
Corcoran (left) flips Russo into an un-called pin during the last period. St. Joseph senior Jack Corcoran wins over Lenape Valley's D.J. Russo in the 215 lb class. Sun. 3/12/06 NJSIAA state wrestling tournament finals at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling 06
Russo (top) and Corcoran look to referee for call during the match. St. Joseph senior Jack Corcoran wins over Lenape Valley's D.J. Russo in the 215 lb class. Sun. 3/12/06 NJSIAA state wrestling tournament finals at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling 06
Corcoran (left) looks to control Russo. St. Joseph senior Jack Corcoran wins over Lenape Valley's D.J. Russo in the 215 lb class. Sun. 3/12/06 NJSIAA state wrestling tournament finals at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. (Press of Atlantic City/Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling tournament
Bill Damiana of Lower Cape May (left) wins over Mike Suk of Randolph to place 7th in the 215 lb division. Sunday March 9 2008 Final day of wrestling at State Wrestling Championship at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling tournament
Bill Damiana of Lower Cape May (front) wins over Mike Suk of Randolph to place 7th in the 215 lb division. Sunday March 9 2008 Final day of wrestling at State Wrestling Championship at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling tournament
Bill Damiana of Lower Cape May (left) wins over Mike Suk of Randolph to place 7th in the 215 lb division. Sunday March 9 2008 Final day of wrestling at State Wrestling Championship at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling tournament
Glenn Carson of Southern (right) is defeated by Jessie Boyden of David Brearley to place 2nd in 215 lb division. Sunday March 9 2008 First day of wrestling at State Wrestling Championship at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling tournament
Glenn Carson of Southern (left) is defeated by Jessie Boyden of David Brearley to place 2nd in 215 lb division. Sunday March 9 2008 First day of wrestling at State Wrestling Championship at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling tournament
Glenn Carson of Southern (top) is defeated by Jessie Boyden of David Brearley to place 2nd in 215 lb division. Sunday March 9 2008 First day of wrestling at State Wrestling Championship at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling tournament
Glenn Carson of Southern is defeated by Jessie Boyden of David Brearley to place 2nd in 215 lb division. Sunday March 9 2008 First day of wrestling at State Wrestling Championship at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling tournament
Glenn Carson of Southern (right) is defeated by Jessie Boyden of David Brearley to place 2nd in 215 lb division. Sunday March 9 2008 First day of wrestling at State Wrestling Championship at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling tournament
Scott Winston of Jackson Memorial (left) wins over Scott Kelley of Sacred Heart to place 1st in the 160 lb division. Sunday March 9 2008 Final day of wrestling at State Wrestling Championship at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling tournament
Scott Winston of Jackson Memorial (top) wins over Scott Kelley of Sacred Heart to place 1st in the 160 lb division. Sunday March 9 2008 Final day of wrestling at State Wrestling Championship at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling tournament
Scott Winston of Jackson Memorial (top) turns Scott Kelley of Sacred Heart for the pin to place 1st in the 160 lb division. Sunday March 9 2008 Final day of wrestling at State Wrestling Championship at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling tournament
Scott Winston of Jackson Memorial (left) wins over Scott Kelley of Sacred Heart to place 1st in the 160 lb division. Sunday March 9 2008 Final day of wrestling at State Wrestling Championship at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling tournament
Scott Winston of Jackson Memorial (right) celebrates win over Scott Kelley of Sacred Heart to place 1st in the 160 lb division. Sunday March 9 2008 Final day of wrestling at State Wrestling Championship at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling tournament
Scott Winston of Jackson Memorial (left) celebrates with coach his win over Scott Kelley of Sacred Heart to place 1st in the 160 lb division. Sunday March 9 2008 Final day of wrestling at State Wrestling Championship at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling tournament
Scott Winston of Jackson Memorial celebrates with coach his win over Scott Kelley of Sacred Heart to place 1st in the 160 lb division. Sunday March 9 2008 Final day of wrestling at State Wrestling Championship at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling tournament
Scott Winston of Jackson Memorial celebrates win over Scott Kelley of Sacred Heart to place 1st in the 160 lb division. Sunday March 9 2008 Final day of wrestling at State Wrestling Championship at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling tournament
Scott Winston of Jackson Memorial celebrates win over Scott Kelley of Sacred Heart to place 1st in the 160 lb division. Sunday March 9 2008 Final day of wrestling at State Wrestling Championship at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling tournament
Scott Kelley of Sacred Heart sits in the back of the arena after finishing 2nd in the 160 lb division. Sunday March 9 2008 Final day of wrestling at State Wrestling Championship at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
state wrestling tourn
Egg Harbor Township wrestler, Nigel Toussaint, (in black and white) and Emerson/Park Ridge wrestler, Robbie Maggiulli, (in red and white). State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City. Wednesday, March, 6, 2013( Press of Atlantic City/ Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
sun state wrestling
Hammonton's Philip Bakuckas (right) wrestles during loss to Bergen Catholic's Johnny Sebastian in the 160 lb. FINAL. Sunday March 4 2012 State Wrestling Championships, Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.