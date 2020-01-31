No state has benefited more than New Jersey in the year since the U.S. Supreme Court overtur…

WHAT THEY'RE DOING

Here is a quick rundown of what each of Atlantic City's sportsbooks is doing for the Super Bowl:

• Bally’s Wild Wild West Casino will host the Ultimate Championship Game Tailgating Party with a pre-kickoff buffet for $30 and live music before kickoff.

• Borgata will host a $10,000 quarterback challenge Saturday with a guaranteed grand prize of $5,000.

• Golden Nugget will show the game inside its sportsbook as well as at Rush Lounge and a viewing party in the main atrium.

• Hard Rock will show the game in three locations: sportsbook, Lobby Bar and the Hard Rock Cafe Center Bar. Wild Card rewards members can watch inside Hard Rock LIVE at Etess Arena with former NFL players Brent Celek, Seth Joyner, Thurman Thomas and Amani Toomer.

• Harrah's Resort will broadcast the game at its sportsbook and at The Pool.

• Ocean Casino Resort will offer five locations to watch: William Hill Sportsbook, Topgolf Swing Suite, Villian & Saint, The Den and High Water Wine Bar.

• Resorts Casino Hotel will hold viewing parties at seven locations throughout the property: DraftKings Sportsbook, Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, Landshark Bar & Grill, 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar, Bar One, Gallagher’s Burger Bar and table pit casino TVs. A pick-a-jersey giveaway will take place from 2-10 p.m.

• Tropicana will offer a chance at $100,000 with a $5 buy-in on a picks card.