Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ATLANTIC CITY — The New York-based firm that purchased the shuttered Atlantic Club Casino Hotel last month has hired a real estate broker and marketing manager for the property.
Colosseo Atlantic City Inc. hired Joshua Garay, who runs a Manhattan- and New Jersey-based real estate firm, the company said in a statement.
Rocco Sebastiani, president of Colosseo, said Garay is already “negotiating partnerships, joint ventures, leases and other property-related items.”
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
“We value his honesty, experience and reliability, and expect that the entire Atlantic City community will also benefit,” Sebastiani said in a statement. “He has already developed a framework that is intended to connect with the community and provide alternative uses for pieces of the property.”
ATLANTIC CITY — The real estate company that has owned the former Atlantic Club Casino Hotel…
Garay Real Estate, also known as JSG Realty, was founded in 2007 and has closed more than $75 million in residential and commercial real estate transactions, the release states.
“The Atlantic Club property represents one of the finest properties on the south end of Atlantic City. This is prime real estate, and Atlantic City deserves a winner — exactly what Colosseo Construction will bring to the market,” Garay said. “We care greatly about the local community and tourist population of Atlantic City, and share a goal to create a thriving development for years to come.”
Colosseo purchased the Atlantic Club from TJM Properties, a Florida-based firm that had owned the property for five years.
The Atlantic Club closed in January 2014 and was purchased four months later by TJM for $13.5 million from an affiliate of Caesars Entertainment Corp. TJM has come close to selling the property on several occasions.
A deed restriction preventing the property from operating as a casino remains in place.
Sebastiani told The Associated Press he plans to operate the building as a noncasino hotel.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.