Several large air conditioning units are set up on the Boardwalk outside the former Atlantic Club Casino Hotel on Saturday. More units were placed around the first floor of the property. Workers on scene said the property is being readied for filming a new Netflix movie about zombies.

 CLAIRE LOWE / Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — The former Atlantic Club Casino Hotel was sold last week to a New York City-based investment and construction firm.

Colosseo Atlantic City Inc., a New York-based company, purchased the building from TJM Properties, according to a news release from TJM.

“We have made every effort to find a buyer who could realize the potential of The Atlantic Club Casino Hotel,” said Matt Bradley, one of the heads of development and operations for TJM who handled the sale. “We are confident that with their extensive experience in construction and redeveloping larger properties, Colosseo is the right company for the job.”

The Atlantic Club closed in January 2014 and was purchased four months later by TJM for $13.5 million from an affiliate of Caesars Entertainment Corp.

No sales price was given. A deed transfer has not yet been recorded with the county.

“We are looking forward to working in Atlantic City, and restoring such a great property,” said Colosseo’s principal, Rocco Sebastiani.

TJM has come close to selling the property on several occasions.

In 2017, a Ventnor development group wanted to buy the casino and turn it into a water park, but the plans died.

Another deal collapsed a year prior when Pennsylvania-based Endeavor Property could not secure funding to buy the property.

Stockton University was in talks to purchase the property, as well. The school was interested in the nine-level parking garage, but wanted the casino and hotel property demolished. The deal fell through last September.

Most recently, in March of this year, TJM canceled a notice to sell the shuttered property to a Philadelphia-based Jeffrey Smolinsky of North American Acquisitions, according to Atlantic County real estate records.

TJM, a Florida-based real estate company, still owns the Claridge Hotel. The 89-year-old hotel was purchased from Caesars Entertainment in 2014 for $12.5 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

