Bally's Atlantic City
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Caesars Entertainment Corp. and VICI Properties announced the sale of Bally's Atlantic City to Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. for $25 million Friday morning.

The Wild Wild West Casino and The Book sports wagering facility will be shifted over to Caesars Atlantic City, according to the company.

VICI will receive approximately $19 million from the sale, while Caesars will receive approximately $6 million.

"We look forward to the reopening of Bally’s Atlantic City as soon as appropriate once the public health emergency related to COVID-19 has passed," said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. "We appreciate Twin River’s commitment to this property, which has a great future ahead under its stewardship."

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions. Bally’s Atlantic City will continue to be part of the Caesars Rewards network until closing.

"The sale of Bally’s Atlantic City demonstrates our ongoing commitment to work collaboratively with our tenants to optimize our individual businesses, even during these unprecedented times," said John Payne, president and chief operating offier of VICI Properties. "This transaction allows us to maintain the existing financial terms of our master lease with Caesars and helps balance our geographic diversification as we work to complete the acquisition of Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City."

This story is developing. Check back for more details.

