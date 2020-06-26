Caesars Entertainment Corp.'s three Atlantic City properties will open July 3 at 10 a.m., the company announced Friday.
Bally's Atlantic City, Caesars Atlantic City and Harrah's Resort Atlantic City will reopen to the public one day after the state is permitting casinos to resume business.
“We are thrilled to welcome back both our team members and customers to Bally’s, Caesars, and Harrah’s Resort and look forward to creating more memories together,” said Ron Baumann, regional president for Caesars Entertainment, Atlantic City region. “The well-being of our team members and guests is important to us, and we are focused on enhancing our health and safety protocols to provide an enjoyable guest experience that emphasizes social distancing and cleanliness."
Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that Atlantic City’s nine casinos could reopen July 2 at 25% capacity. The city’s casinos have been closed since March 16 to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Murphy is expected to release additional details soon about the capacity restrictions and industry-wide protocols for Atlantic City casinos. Masks — a recommendation in most other states that have reopened casinos — will be mandatory in Atlantic City for both guests and employees.
Caesars Entertainment recently modified its mask policy for all properties, requiring that face-coverings be worn.
Bally’s, Caesars, and Harrah’s Resort’s health and safety plans were developed in accordance with guidance from both local and state health officials, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a company statement.
On its gaming floors, Caesars, Bally’s, and Harrah’s Resort have rearranged slot machine banks to allow for social distancing, and fewer seats will allow for better spacing at table games. Additionally, all hospitality offerings and restaurants will reopen at reduced capacity in adherence with social distancing practices.
"Whether you plan to visit us on the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk, or enjoy the sophisticated setting of the Marina District, our resorts offer a great travel escape for guests this summer — especially for those living within drive-time of the Jersey Shore, who can visit us on a tank of gas, without the flight," Baumann said.
A complete listing of available amenities and hours of operation is available at: www.caesars.com.
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is the only other Atlantic City property that will not open to the general public July 2. The market-leader is taking advantage of a permitted "friends and family" grace period for invited guests only. The general public will be welcomed back to Borgata July 6.
The 106-day closure will go down as the longest stretch Atlantic City has gone without operational casinos since legal gambling began in the seaside resort in 1978.
How many people will be allowed on casino gaming floors when they reopen?
Bally's Atlantic City
Capacity of gaming floor: 14,716
Capacity at 25%: 3,679
Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa
Capacity of gaming floor: 10,189
Capacity at 25%: 2,547
Caesars Atlantic City
Total capacity of gaming floor: 12,987
Capacity at 25%: 3,246
Golden Nugget Atlantic City
Capacity of gaming floor: 7,100
Capacity at 25%: 1,775
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City
Capacity of the gaming floor: 12,000
Capacity at 25%: 3,000
Harrah's Resort Atlantic City
Capacity of gaming floor: 14,716
Capacity at 25%: 3,679
Ocean Casino Resort
Capacity of gaming floor: 14,069
Capacity at 25%: 3,517
Resorts Atlantic City
Capacity of the gaming floor: 6,074
Capacity at 25%: 1,518
Tropicana Atlantic City
Capacity of the gaming floor: 13,491
Capacity at 25%: 3,372
Wild Wild West Casino
Capacity of gaming floor: 7,403
Capacity at 25%: 1,859
