The state Senate approved a bill Thursday permitting graduates of drug court to be eligible for upper-level Atlantic City casino jobs that require a license from gaming regulators.
The action by state lawmakers would allow people who successfully complete the state’s Recovery Court program after being convicted of low-level drug offenses to apply for casino key employee licenses. The bill permits the Casino Control Commission to issue casino key employee licenses and the Division of Gaming Enforcement to issue casino employee registration to anyone who has been discharged from drug court.
Currently, people who have been convicted of drug offenses are not eligible to apply for casino employee licenses.
New Jersey’s drug court program is one of its most powerful tools for rehabilitating people …
State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, one of the bill’s sponsors, said the change will give people the opportunity to seek gainful employment in the region’s largest industry.
“Having attended interventions for those close to me fighting with substance abuse, I know firsthand how addiction attacks families throughout Atlantic County no matter their race, age or where they live,” Brown said. “If our families are to win their battles against substance abuse, and so we don’t lose an entire generation of young people to addiction, we have to assure them that while recovery won’t be easy, it will be worth it by providing real hope for their future with a second chance to live productive lives by opening doors to get jobs in our casino industry.”
The Senate passed the measure Thursday by a vote of 36-1. It moves to the desk of Gov. Phil Murphy, who must sign the bill to make it law before the current legislative session ends later this month.
People convicted of low-level drug offenses who successfully complete the state’s Recovery C…
“Individuals with a criminal record face countless barriers to housing, employment and public programs,” said state Sen. Sandra Cunningham, D-Hudson. “This legislation will remove one of those barriers and open the door for drug court graduates to explore a career in the casino industry beyond an entry-level position. As we work to improve reentry services in the state, I look forward to seeing how this bill helps individuals find meaningful employment.”
Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, both D-Atlantic, sponsored the companion bill in their legislative chamber, where it passed in November.
The casino industry has backed the effort as a means to both better support the community in which it operates and to broaden the available workforce.
Casino key employee jobs include managers of hotel operations, human resources, entertainment or food and beverages, directors of security, surveillance or marketing, and gaming floor supervisors.
Joe Jingoli, CEO of Joseph Jingoli and Son Inc. and one of the principals of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, has been a vocal advocate for the need to provide people in recovery with stable employment. In his experience, Jingoli said, people in recovery “make really good employees.”
Borgata Hotel and Casino
$50,000
Won Dec. 6 on African Diamond
$55,750
Won on Dec 8 on Lightning Cash
$54,315.72
Won on Dec. 13 on fu Lai-Cal-Lai 5 Sea Legends
$79,206.25
Won on Dec. 26 on MAGIC PEARL LIGHTNING LINK
$154,693.40
Won on Dec. 31 on Diamond Eternity.
Caesars Atlantic City
$50,000
Won on Dec. 6 on Quick Hit.
$88,000
Won on Dec. 7 on Top Dollar
$66,000
Won on Dec. 7 on Double Top Dollar
$64,000
Won on Dec. 8 on Double Diamond
Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino
$63,875.80
Won on Dec. 1 on fast cash
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
$59,142.68
Won on Dec. 6 on lightning link
$95,105.21
Won on Dec. 15 on triple play poker
$57833.13
Won on Dec. 18 on las vegas
Harrah's Resort Atlantic City
$54,938.45
Won on Dec. 4 on Lightning Cash
$64,833.79
Won on Dec. 13 on Lightning Cash
Ocean Casino Resort
$57,461.22
Won on Dec. 4 on lightening cash
$50,720.24
Won on Dec. 4 on lightening link
$80,000
Won on Dec. 24 on WHEEL OF FORTUNE
Resorts Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City
$64,000
Won on Dec. 14 on top Dollar
$56,000
Won on Dec. 19 on Double Top Dollar
Tropicana Atlantic City
$100,000
Won on Dec. 6 on game king dbl dbl bonus
$50,000
Won on Dec. 7 on double diamond strike
$61,429.03
Won on Dec. 13 on Lightening Cash
$54,000
Won on Dec. 16 on triple double diamond
Online betting
$62,000
Won on Dec. 1 at www.mohegansuncasino.com
$81,013.50
Won on Dec. 4 at us.888casino.com
$81,013.50
Won on Dec. 4 at caesarscasino.com
$81,013.50
Won on Dec. 4 at caesarscasino.com
$50,015
Won on Dec. 5 on borgatacasino.com
$50,192.50
won on Dec. 8 on virgincasino.com
$243,935.26
Won on Dec. 9 on www.goldennuggetcasino.com
$200,015
Won on Dec. 10 on borgatacasino.com
$200,015
Won on Dec. 10 on borgatacasino.com
$50,000
Won on Dec. 14 on goldennugget.com
$85,100
Won on Dec. 15 on goldennugget.com
$59,300
Won on Dec. 15 on goldennuggetcasino.com
$50,000
Won on Dec. 15 on goldennuggetcasino.com
$103,496.76
Won on Dec. 16 on hardrockcasino.com
$200,000
Won on Dec. 16 on borgatacasino.com
$60,750
Won on Dec. 16 on borgatacasino.com
$63,700
Won on Dec. 18 on goldennuggetcasino.com
$55,100
Won on Dec. 18 on goldennuggetcasino.com
$54,800
Won on Dec. 18 on goldennuggetcasino.com
$50,462
Won on Dec. 19 on tropicanacasino.com
$62,500
Won on Dec. 19 on playsugarhouse.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.