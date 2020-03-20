Borgata Hotel and Casino

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is in Atlantic City, of course, and Jackson Township is 70 miles north. But some people don’t know the state’s geography well enough to realize they’re being sent the wrong way.

ATLANTIC CITY — A table games dealer who works at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa is among the positive cases of COVID-19 in Atlantic County, according to a memo sent to employees Friday night.

The casino is working with health officials to notify anyone who may have been in close, prolonged contact with the employee, the memo said. 

The Borgata provided a copy of the memo to The Press of Atlantic City on Friday night.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the indefinite closing of Atlantic City's nine casino hotels Monday. It was part of a series of steps directed by Murphy to mitigate the spread and risk of exposure to the new coronavirus.

On Sunday, a memo was distributed to Borgata employees informing them that three table games dealers had symptoms similar to those associated with COVID-19. The sick employees had not been on the property for at least three days at the time the memo was sent.

The state Department of Health has reported three positive cases in Atlantic County. Statewide, there have been 890 positive cases, resulting in 11 deaths.  

