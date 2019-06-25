First look at @BorgataAC new Moneyline Book and Bar opening Friday. More details later. pic.twitter.com/7yxiYGHgFk— David Danzis (@ACPressDanzis) June 25, 2019
ATLANTIC CITY — Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa will unveil its new sportsbook to the public Friday evening, marking the last permanent sports betting facility to be constructed in the city, at the first casino in the city to take sports bets.
The Moneyline Bar & Book, along with the adjoining Level One Cocktail Bar & Lounge, is a $12 million investment from the casino's parent company, MGM Resorts International.
"Since Borgata arrived in the market more than 15 years ago, we have maintained a steadfast dedication to property growth and development, and we believe our new concepts confirm our position," said Marcus Glover, president and chief operating officer for Borgata.
The 8,000-square-foot sportsbook features a 40-foot-wide by 11½-foot-tall LED video wall with 17 other screens around the lounge ranging from 86-inch to 98-inch displays.
ATLANTIC CITY — The first casino to offer legalized sports betting will unveil its new sport…
The 35-foot-long center bar has 19 built-in video gaming terminals resting under a distinctive light feature inspired by a coach's playbook. Twenty-four draft beers will be available in addition to a full restaurant menu and cocktail offerings, according to the casino.
Multiple high-top tables, booths, couches and lounge chairs will be available. Bettors can reserve VIP seating with unobstructed views of the entire space.
"We felt Borgata’s guests deserved something that would advance the market by bringing together sports, culinary, entertainment, gaming and nightlife into a destination experience they can enjoy seven nights a week," Glover said.
Six betting windows and multiple kiosks give sports gamblers options for how to place a wager.
Atlantic City’s most profitable casino has launched its own online sports betting platform, …
The Race & Sports Book, which is directly across the hall from Moneyline, will remain open. Borgata is the only casino in Atlantic City that offers horse racing wagers.
The ribbon-cutting for Moneyline will take place at 8 p.m. Friday. Beginning 12:30 p.m. Saturday, former professional athletes, including Mike Schmidt, Jennie Finch, Keith Byars, Doc Gooden, Brent Celek and Lawrence Taylor, will be on site for meet-and-greets across the hall in the Signature Room.
Borgata was the first Atlantic City casino to accept a legal sports wager June 14, 2018. With the completion of Moneyline, eight of the city's nine casino properties will have a permanent sports betting facility. Only Caesars Atlantic City does not have one, but its sister property, Bally's Atlantic City, has the largest sportsbook in the resort.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.