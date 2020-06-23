Borgata Hotel and Casino

Borgata Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City. July 9, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — The market's largest and highest-performing casino will only be welcoming back invited guests for the Independence Day weekend.

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa will reopen to the public at 10 a.m. on July 6, four days after the state is permitting Atlantic City's gambling parlors to resume operations. Borgata will host an invitation-only experience for guests beginning July 2. 

The casino said it wanted to take advantage of a "friends and family" grace period that the state is permitting upon reopening.

With limited amenities available, Borgata will essentially be conducting a "soft opening" so the casino can evaluate its new health and safety protocols.

"We are proud to be part of this resilient community that has remained strong and caring during these challenging months. When we reopen our doors, we do so with excitement to welcome back our employees and guests, and with an unwavering commitment to their health and safety," said Melonie Johnson, president of Borgata. "Summer is a special time in Atlantic City, and we look forward to playing a part in offering some much-needed entertainment."

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that Atlantic City's nine casinos could reopen July 2 at 25% capacity. The city's casinos have been closed since March 16 to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Murphy is expected to release additional details in the next few days about the capacity restrictions and industry-wide protocols for the casinos. On Monday, the governor said that face masks — a recommendation in most other states that have reopened casinos — will be mandatory in Atlantic City for both guests and employees.

Borgata's parent company, MGM Resorts International, released its "Seven-Point Safety Plan," in May, several days before the gaming operator reopened its signature properties in Las Vegas. 

The 106-day closure will go down as the longest stretch Atlantic City has gone without operational casinos since legal gambling began in the seaside resort in 1978.

GALLERY: A shuttered South Jersey amid the COVID-19 crisis. 

Contact: 609-272-7222

ddanzis@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDanzis

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments